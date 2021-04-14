A piece of artwork from Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A piece of artwork from Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist shares watercolour images of the coast

Rollin Art Centre holding a garden clean-up on April 18

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features local artist Jim Sears.

This is Jim’s first art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, titled Coastal Influences, so please show your support by stopping by the gallery. This exhibit mixes pen and ink with a watercolour wash and captures images from the West Coast Trail, the Maritimes, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

The exhibit runs until April 30.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GARDEN CLEAN UP

Spring is here and everything is growing fast! If you love all things gardening and want to roll up your sleeves, please join us for a work bee at the Rollin Art Centre on Sunday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come when you want and do as much as you like.

The work bee will take place unless there is heavy rain. The focus is on weeding, trimming, pruning and raking. Hedge trimming and power washing is also needed. We have some tools (mostly rakes and shovels), but please bring your own hand tools and gloves, if possible. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Please wear a mask and be aware of social distancing.

Professional landscaping operators are also invited. We will happily provide you with a charitable tax receipt for services rendered and/or in-kind donations.

DEADLINE TO APPLY

Calling all artists out there! Here is your opportunity to showcase your artwork at the Rollin Art Centre in 2022.

We are accepting applications from all visual artists and/or artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2022 calendar year. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or you can download an application at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline is April 30, 2021.

BAGS OF BOOKS

The Community Arts Council is offering a special on Mystery Book Bags. Buy one bag for $20 and receive 10 books (all in the same genre) or buy two bags for ONLY $30.

Call the Rollin Art Centre to order your mystery book bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping the Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time. Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

A big thank you to Buy-Low Foods for their generous donation of the brown paper bags for our books.

CHAR’S LANDING

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing happens the third Friday of each month on Zoom via a link from www.charslanding.com. Writers interested in reading their work can email electricmermaidreads@gmail.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A piece of artwork from Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A piece of artwork from Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Previous story
VIDEO: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Just Posted

A piece of artwork from Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist shares watercolour images of the coast

Rollin Art Centre holding a garden clean-up on April 18

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Parhar picks up win in Partner with a Pro

Next Sunday, April 18 is a two man best ball

Two of the heritage buildings from McLean Mill National Historic Site that have been restored at the Port Alberni tourist attraction. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill application breaks new ground for ALC

Process just another ‘misstep’ by city, says critic

Coulson Aviation’s newest Chinook helicopter, N43CU, takes to the air above the Alberni Valley Regional Airport following a complete airframe conversion into a helitanker, April 8, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY BILL MCLEOD)
Coulson Aviation’s newest helitanker takes flight

Converted Chinook helitanker off to U.S. for new paint job

Dave Cusson, Community Policing Manager with the City of Port Alberni, offers some tips for pedestrian safety in a Community Policing video. (SCREENSHOT)
City of Port Alberni on way to dubious pedestrian safety record

Pedestrian crashes a growing concern in Port Alberni

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Demonstrators at the legislature on April 14 called on the province to decriminalize drug possession and provide widespread access to regulated safe supply across B.C. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply on 5th anniversay of overdose emergency declaration

From 2016 to the end of February, 7,072 British Columbians died due to overdose

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Richmond RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng said, in March, the force received a stand-out number of seven reports of incidents that appeared to have “racial undertones.” (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

Three incidents in Richmond are currently being invested as hate crimes, says RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including, YVR and land crossings should ‘not be left behind’

(Amandalina Letterio - Capital News)
Kelowna demonstrators show support for Vancouver Island logging activists

Two Kelowna men stood atop a pedestrian bridge on Harvey Avenue to raise awareness about old-growth forests

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read