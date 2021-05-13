ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist showcases abstract impressionism

Robert Hall’s paintings on display at Rollin Art Centre until May 29

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features local artist, Robert Hall. “Just the Way I See it…” is a showcase of watercolour landscapes and portraits.

“I like to paint the light and I am drawn to scenes where darkness moves into light,” says Hall.

Hall uses a technique called Abstract Impressionism. This allows for much greater freedom of design, colour and form than more conventional styles.

“Abstract Impressionism speaks more to the artist’s impressions and feelings about a particular scene, rather than the detailed photographic or illustrative aspect,” said Hall. “I have always had an interest in photography as art and have recently started to select pictures where I can enhance or exaggerate to my liking and in some cases finish with pen and ink.

Hall’s exhibit runs until May 29.

GARDEN AT ROLLIN

The Rollin Art Centre gardens are ready for the spring and summer.

Maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers, the gardens and grounds are the perfect place to hold your special day. They can be a wonderful backdrop for photographs and are a special place for an intimate summer wedding.

Dates are still available for the 2021 calendar year. Contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery bags of books are still available at the Rollin Art Centre. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping the Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

Buy one bag for $20 (10 books in one genre) or buy two bags for only $30. Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to order your mystery book bag. A big thank you to Buy-Low Foods for their generous donation of the brown paper bags for our books.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibit