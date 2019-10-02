ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists show their love for nature

Shelley Penner and Nigel Atkin will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit begins Oct. 8, featuring two local artists.

Shelley Penner, known for her love of birds, displays a new look for her realistic detailed and paintings of birds, while Nigel Atkin carves otters out of local wood. These two artists are very different in medium, but both have an exceptional love of nature and a keen eye for details.

“Spirits of Earth, Wind and Water” is the title of this unique and beautiful exhibit on until Oct. 30. Join us Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet these amazing artists.

KRAFTY KIDS KORNER

Do you love glitter glue, googly eyes and all the wacky ways you can use pipe cleaners? Then drop by the Rollin Art Centre for a fun, crafty Saturday afternoon, where you will be creating some fun memories and souvenirs in theme with the season.

No registration is required—just come on by. Ages 7-13 are welcome. Cost is $15. Workshops take place every Saturday from 1-3 p.m., beginning Oct. 5 at the Rollin Art Centre (3061 Eighth Ave).

FUNDRAISER FOR ARTS COUNCIL

The Community Arts Council is excited to bring a family friendly fundraiser to the Valley.

Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music that represents the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil.

Funds raised will be used for the maintenance of the Rollin Art Centre’s gardens and grounds. Tickets are on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre ($25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, $10 for children 12 and under).

The show is Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. at ADSS Auditorium.

MAMMA MIA AT THE CAPITOL

Join the Capitol Theatre for an afternoon or evening celebrating the wonderful musical, Mamma Mia. The show opens Oct. 17 and runs until Nov. 2. You’ll be singing in the isles!

Tickets are $30 for all seating and are available at the Rollin Art Centre, Capitol Theatre box office or online at atthecapitol.org. These shows will be a sell-out!

LIONS CLUB PRESENTS VALDY

Valdy will perform on Thursday, Oct.3, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the ADSS Theatre. All tickets are $25 and may be purchased online (Eventbrite), at the Echo Centre or at the Rollin Art Centre.

FALL 2019 FILM FEST SERIES

All Films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

The next film is titled If You Could Read My Mind (Oct 20). Enjoy the renovated theatre which includes recliner seats. Seating is now limited, so get your tickets early. Tickets are available at the Museum Shop for $15.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Oct. 3, 9:30 p.m., Lions Club Social with Valdy

Thursday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Pierre Schryer & Adam Dobres – CD release concert of “Mandorla”

Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Ryan McMahon w/ Lance Lapointe

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.