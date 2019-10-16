A Steller’s jay painted by Shelley Penner. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists show their love of nature

“Spirits of Earth, Wind and Water” is on now until Oct. 30

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

In the current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, two local artists express their love of nature. Shelley Penner, known for her love of birds, displays a new look for her realistic detailed paintings of birds while Nigel Atkin carves otters out of local wood.

This exhibit is an expressive love of art mixed with an exceptional love of nature and a keen eye to details. “Spirits of Earth, Wind and Water” is on now until Oct. 30.

SATURDAYS ARE KRAFT DAYS

If you are between the ages of seven and 13 and you love glitter glue, googly eyes and all the wacky ways you can use pipe cleaners, then drop by for a fun craft day every Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m, where you will be creating some fun memories and souvenirs in theme with the season. No registration is required—just come on by. Cost is $15. Every Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre (3061 Eighth Ave).

BRINGING BRAZIL TO THE VALLEY!

The Community Arts Council presents a family friendly fundraiser with Aché Brasil Dance troop. This high energy dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music and represents the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil.

Funds raised will be used for the maintenance of the Rollin Art Centre’s gardens and Grounds. Tickets are on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre.

The show is Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium. Tickets are $25 for Adults, $20 for Seniors and Students and $10 for Children (12 and under).

BOOK DONATIONS ACCEPTED EARLY

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our Giant Book Sale in May. Usually we don’t take them until February, so if you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

LANGUAGE REVITALIZATION POLE

Speakers Jeff Cook and Cecil Dawson will discuss the Indigenous Language Revitalization Pole on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Maritime Heritage Gallery (Lighthouse Pier). See the pole carved by Tim Paul and others. Hear the Nuu-chah-nulth story of its 11 figures, encompassing all of nature. Admission is with PAMHS membership or by donation. For more information, call: 250-723-8362.

MAMMA MIA AT THE CAPITOL

Portal Players presents the wonderful musical, Mamma Mia, beginning Oct. 17 and running until Nov. 2. You’ll be singing in the isles!

Tickets are $30 for all seating and are available at the Rollin Art Centre, Capitol Theatre box office or online. These shows will be a sell out!

FALL FILM FEST

The next film is titled If You Could Read My Mind and will be shown on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Paramount Theatre at 5 p.m.

Enjoy the renovated theatre, which includes recliner seats. Seating is now limited, so get your tickets early. Tickets are available at the Museum Shop for $15.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Dawn Jackson, Kimberley MacGregor and Bob Blair

Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Big Pacific Dance Party – Blues/Rock

Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Seth Anderson

Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Nomadic Ivories with Nathanael Schaeffer

Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Sue Decker – soulful roots & blues

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic featuring Jackie Swann

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

