ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists showcase a range of mediums

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre will once again feature two local artists.
Gloria Myers and Patti Dance will be showcasing a collection of work titled, “Into the Forest.” From watercolours to ink drawings and even quilting, this exhibit will be painterly at best.
Join us in the gallery at the artist reception on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet these wonderful artists. This exhibit runs from Feb. 7 until March 1.
RENEW YOUR MEMBERSHIPS!
Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members, and everyone else who would like to help in supporting the Community Arts Council, that all memberships can now be renewed in Jan. 2019.
The cost is only $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $22 for a family. Also available is an artist membership for only $25 annually (call for more detail).
As we are a non-profit organization, we rely on the generous support of art patrons like you.
ROLLIN BOOK DONATIONS
The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting all your gently used books.
We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.
Drop off your donations at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door and just under the staircase in the big wooden box. This is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 3061 Eighth Avenue or call 250-724-3412 for more info.
CHAR’S CONCERTS
Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.
Thursday, Jan. 24, 3 p.m., Writer’s Workshop
Thursday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic
Saturday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m., Eveline Rousseau – pop/jazz harpist
Sunday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m., Party – Special Olympics FUNdraiser – Special musical guest tba.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.