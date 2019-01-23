ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists showcase a range of mediums

“Into the Forest” will feature everything from watercolours to quilting

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre will once again feature two local artists.

Gloria Myers and Patti Dance will be showcasing a collection of work titled, “Into the Forest.” From watercolours to ink drawings and even quilting, this exhibit will be painterly at best.

Join us in the gallery at the artist reception on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet these wonderful artists. This exhibit runs from Feb. 7 until March 1.

RENEW YOUR MEMBERSHIPS!

Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members, and everyone else who would like to help in supporting the Community Arts Council, that all memberships can now be renewed in Jan. 2019.

The cost is only $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $22 for a family. Also available is an artist membership for only $25 annually (call for more detail).

As we are a non-profit organization, we rely on the generous support of art patrons like you. So please, help support the Community Arts Council today so we can help support local artists tomorrow.

ROLLIN BOOK DONATIONS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting all your gently used books.

We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.

Drop off your donations at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door and just under the staircase in the big wooden box. This is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 3061 Eighth Avenue or call 250-724-3412 for more info.

ART WORKSHOPS IN MARCH

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding two amazing three-day art workshops this spring at North island College with Cynthia Bonesky.

The watercolour workshop will be March 6-8 and a drawing workshop will take place March 20-22. The cost is only $150. Pre-register at Rollin Art Centre today.

2019 BANNER PROJECT

The 2019 Banner Project is just around the corner. If you are creative and want to take part in this year’s project, this year’s dates are: Feb. 7 (4-8 p.m.), Feb. 8 (12-8 p.m.) and Feb. 9 and 10 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Paint-ins take place at the Glenwood Centre. Register at Rollin Art Centre for only $10.

DRAW GALLERY

The current art exhibit is titled Heart of Winter – Group Exhibit and runs through Feb. 15.

FILM FEST

The last two films in the Winter Film Fest series are Edge of the Knife (March 10) and The Wife (April 7). All films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

Tickets and series passes are available at the Museum Shop, open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.

Thursday, Jan. 24, 3 p.m., Writer’s Workshop

Thursday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic

Saturday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m., Eveline Rousseau – pop/jazz harpist

Sunday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m., Party – Special Olympics FUNdraiser – Special musical guest tba.