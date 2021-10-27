ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists showcase original artwork

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Join us in the gallery at the Rollin Art Centre where local artists such as Aleata Carpenter, Judith Rackham, Joan Ackerman, Louise Ranger, Mae LeBlanc, Sarah Williams, Karen Poirier, Rose Kamma Morrison, Ali Penko, Ruth Jeffery, Ariane Terez, Doug Blackwell, Josee Baillargeon, Willow Smood and Lawrie Raymer are showcasing their original artwork.

See what these Port Alberni artists were doing in isolation during the last 18 months. This exhibit runs until Nov. 5, so time is running out to view it.

BOOK DONATIONS

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently-used books, for our giant book sale taking place in May 2022.

We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest.

Please drop off donations at the Rollin Art Centre inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations.

The gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and we are located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

LOOKING FOR ARTISTS

We are always looking for new and exciting creative workshops that we can hold. If you are a local artist and are interested in sharing your creative side, please call us at the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to talk about holding some workshops.

MISTLETOE COMES EARLY

Mistletoe Market is returning to the Rollin Art Centre once again this year, with one big change. We decided to open early to help local artists who may not have the ability to showcase at an artisan or craft fair due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mistletoe Market opens Tuesday, Nov. 16 and will run until Dec. 23. If you are interested in being a part of this year’s event, please drop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info and to pick up your forms.

TRAVELLING QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted, queen-size quilt. This quilt is very special as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation during the pandemic. The quilt is currently being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets are only $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased by sending an e-transfer, over the phone with a credit card or you can pop into the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The draw date is Nov. 15.

CHRISTMAS IN THE VALLEY

The Alberni Valley Craft Fair Association presents, the 49th Annual Christmas craft fair at the Alberni Athletic Hall. Dates are Friday, Nov. 12, (3-7 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 13 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 14 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). There will be a free gift basket draw each day.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

