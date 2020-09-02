ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artwork available to view online

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is available to view online at www.alberniarts.com. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni remains closed to in-person visits until Tuesday, Sept. 8, but the gallery is available to view online from the comfort of your own home 24/7.

Visit www.alberniarts.com to watch art tutorials, check out upcoming events, view local art exhibits and even shop online.

After COVID-19 restrictions temporarily closed the gallery to the public, members of the Community Arts Council went to work putting the Rollin Art Centre’s one-of-a-kind gift shop online. You can purchase a wide range of items, all created by local artists, including pottery, woodworks, jewellery, stained glass, sun catchers, prints, paintings, art cards, First Nations artwork, birdhouses and more.

TOGETHER

The current online exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features five local artists who collaborated to create a show that touches upon significant social issues. “TOGETHER” runs until Sept. 7 and features First Nations paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters, drawings, cedar paddles and more.

One of the artists, Cecil Dawson, describes artists as “the first responders to the plights of the human condition.” He explained that much of the show was inspired by current issues—from the COVID-19 pandemic to the racial tensions across all of North America at this time.

“A lot of it reflected the uncertainty of our times,” said Dawson.

Other artists featured in the show are Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin, Lorie Shone Kusmin and Jennifer Taylor.

DONATE BOTTLE RETURNS

Here is an easy way to help with much needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre: donate all your empty bottles at our local bottle depot (3533 Fourth Avenue).

When you return your bottles, our account is #E100093. Mention you are donating to the Community Arts Council. Yes, it’s just that easy.

How it works:

1. Put your containers in clear plastic bags (no sorting needed).

2. At the Express Depot, use our phone number (250-724-3412) to log in at the kiosk and print your bag labels. Remember one label per bag.

3. Put a label on each of your bags and drop them off.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale! We need your help, especially this year, to help raise much-needed funds!

Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year, with our annual giant book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting book donations for this year’s book sale. Please keep them until 2021. Thank you again for your continued support.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.) virtual Alberni Valley Words on Fire.

Art



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.