ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni husband and wife team showcase their art

“This is US” is the title of the current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre.

On display is a collection of oil paintings by Linda Campbell, showcasing her love of Mexico, along with her husband Art Campbell’s collection of beautiful Salish wood carvings. This exhibit runs until Oct. 12.

ADVANCED WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

There is still room in the advanced watercolour workshop with Victoria artist Joanne Thomas.

Known for her creative watercolour series Mason Jars, Thomas will be teaching a two-day workshop especially for more experienced painters.

Thisworkshop will consist of demonstrations and class exercises as well as ample time to work independently on an individual project or two. It takes place Thursday Sept. 20 and Friday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Island College.The cost is $175 for supply list. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412.

BEGINNER WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

The Rollin Art Centre is very excited to be bringing in watercolour artist, Joanne Thomas from Victoria for this one-day workshop for everyone.

This workshop will be a quick and playful introduction to watercolour materials and techniques. It takes place on Friday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NIC. Cost is $125 which includes supplies. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412, Sign up now, as space is limited.

MCLEAN CHRISTMAS MARKET AT THE MILL

Join us for a community tradition, celebrating Christmas at the Mill. Every year the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to the Mill to ring in the Christmas Season. This year promises to be bigger and better, with the Mill light-up, trains, bonfires, a smores bar, carollers and so much more.

If you are interested in renting a table ($80 for three days), please contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information. Dates for this year are November 30 – December 2. Call 250-724-3412 to book your table.

FOUR CLASSICAL CONCERTS FOR THIRD SEASON

The Alberni Classical Concert Committee is pleased to announce that a fourth concert will be added to the third season for the same low subscription fee for the series:

Ian Parker (pianist) on October 13, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Winds of the John Avison Chamber Orchestra on November 25, 2018 at 3 p.m.

Quartessence (opera singers) on March 9, 2019 at 7 p.m.

New Orford String Quartet on April 8, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Subscriptions are available at the Rollin Art Centre ($110) and from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407). All concerts will be held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. For more information visit www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Advance tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre

Thursday, Sep 20, 7 p.m., Rock the Landing – Amateur Musicians Perform Pop & Rock

Saturday, Sep 22, 8 p.m., Tower of Dudes – folk-gypsy-country-punk – DANCE

Sunday, Sep 23, 2:30 p.m., Danielle Marcinek’s Piano Classics

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

