A watercolour portrait by Cynthia Bonesky. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni painter offers watercolour portrait workshop

Learn techniques such as wet in wet, dry brush and colours used for flesh tones and hair

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Port Alberni artist Cynthia Bonesky will host a watercolour portrait workshop from Oct. 2-3.

In this workshop, Cynthia will spend some time going over the proportions of the face, but won’t linger on this. Everyone will be given a drawing to use, because this class is about painting. You will cover watercolour techniques such as wet in wet, dry brush and colours used for flesh tones and hair. There will be a special focus on eyes.

The class will concentrate on at least two portraits and there might be time for everyone to do one of their own on the last afternoon.

The cost is $125 with a supply list available. Call 250-724-3412 to register today.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

Join us this Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs.

CURRENT EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre’s Current art exhibit features Marie Heath with her collection of fabric art and mixed media titled, “Paper Chase.” This exhibit runs until Oct. 2 and features the combination of paper, fabric and acrylic paint. Marie creates whimsical figures with bright colours and paper collage. Don’t miss this beautiful exhibit.

AN EXPLPOSION OF COLOURS

The Community Arts Council is excited to bring to a family friendly fundraiser to the Valley.

Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music that represents the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil. Funds raised will be used for the maintenance of Rollin Art Centre’s gardens and grounds. Tickets are on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre ($25 for adults, $20 for seniors/students and $10 for children 12 and under).

The show is Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at ADSS Auditorium.

MAMMA MIA AT THE CAPITOL

Join us for an afternoon or evening celebrating the wonderful musical, Mamma Mia, at the Capitol Theatre. The show begins Oct. 17 and runs until Nov. 2. You’ll be singing in the isles!

Tickets are $30 for all seating. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre, Capitol Theatre box office or online. Buy your tickets, because these shows will be a sell out!

LIONS CLUB PRESENTS VALDY

Valdy will perform on Thursday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the ADSS Theatre. All tickets are $25. Tickets may be purchased online, locally at Echo Centre or at the Rollin Art Centre.

FALL FILM FEST

The next film in the Fall Film Fest series will be If You Could Read My Mind on Oct. 20.

All films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Enjoy the renovated theatre, which includes recliner seats. Seating is now limited, so get your tickets early. Tickets are available at the museum shop for $15.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

The classical concerts lineup for season four consists of the following four concerts for the same $100 season subscription fee: Orontes Guitar Quartet on Oct. 5, Trio d’Argento (piano, cello and flute) on Jan. 24, the Elmer Iseler Singers (20-voice professional chorale ensemble) on March 15 and the Buzz Brass quintet on May 1. Subscriptions are available from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407) and from Rollin Art Centre ($10 service charge). All concerts will be held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring Paul Alexander

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

 

