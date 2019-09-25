ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni painter offers watercolour portrait workshop

Port Alberni artist Cynthia Bonesky will host a watercolour portrait workshop from Oct. 2-3.
In this workshop, Cynthia will spend some time going over the proportions of the face, but won’t linger on this. Everyone will be given a drawing to use, because this class is about painting. You will cover watercolour techniques such as wet in wet, dry brush and colours used for flesh tones and hair. There will be a special focus on eyes.
The class will concentrate on at least two portraits and there might be time for everyone to do one of their own on the last afternoon.
The cost is $125 with a supply list available. Call 250-724-3412 to register today.
CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM
Join us this Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs.
CURRENT EXHIBIT
The Rollin Art Centre’s Current art exhibit features Marie Heath with her collection of fabric art and mixed media titled, “Paper Chase.” This exhibit runs until Oct. 2 and features the combination of paper, fabric and acrylic paint. Marie creates whimsical figures with bright colours and paper collage. Don’t miss this beautiful exhibit.
LIONS CLUB PRESENTS VALDY
Valdy will perform on Thursday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the ADSS Theatre. All tickets are $25. Tickets may be purchased online, locally at Echo Centre or at the Rollin Art Centre.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring Paul Alexander
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.
A watercolour portrait by Cynthia Bonesky. SUBMITTED PHOTO