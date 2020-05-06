CALLING ALL KIDS Scarlet Lowell shows off her chalk art project. The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni is calling all kids to share videos of their art projects to keep them engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic. See more on page A21. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre is calling all kids!

Send us a video of yourself and a project that you are currently working on, or that you have completed, and we can share it on our Facebook page.

Get your mom or dad to help take a video of you creating art work, or even a finished piece, and send it to Melissa at: admincac@shawcable.com. DON’T forget to give us written permission, otherwise we won’t be able to post it!

Tune into our Rollin Art Centre’s Facebook page for ideas. We are so excited to stay connected and see what you have all been working on during these crazy times.

STAY SAFE AND STAY CONNECTED

The Rollin Art Centre has some fun ways to stay connected to the gallery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Join us at https://www.facebook.com/CommunityArtsCouncilOfTheAlberniValley/ and see all the great new videos, all by local artists.

If you have a creative way to stay connected through art or music, we would love to hear from you. If you have an idea you would like to share, please contact me at admincac@shawcable.com.

NEW CONCERT DATES

A Night of Bowie — The Definitive Bowie Experience has been postponed to November 19 at the ADSS Auditorium. All pre-purchased tickets will be honoured. For new ticket requests, contact admincac@shawcable.com.

The Ron James comedy show has been postponed until May 4, 2021. All refunds will be processed at the Rollin Art Centre as soon as we are back open and fully operational.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.

Art

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni's Rollin Art Centre calling all kids

