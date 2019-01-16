ARTS AROUND: Renew your Community Arts Council membership

The new exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features two painters. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members, and everyone else who would like to help in supporting the Community Arts Council, that all memberships can now be renewed in January, 2019. The cost is only $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $22 for a family. An artist membership is also available for only $25 annually. Call for more details.

As we are a non-profit organization, we rely on the generous support of art patrons like you. So please, help support the Community Arts Council today, so we can help support local artists tomorrow.

SHOWCASING TWO ARTISTS

The current art exhibit at Rollin Art Centre features two artists in their first art exhibit. Elaine Johnston is showcasing her collection of paintings of Canada’s Group of Seven, titled “Reflections of Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven.” Phillip Bugala is new to painting, and will transport you back to Africa, his home country, with, “When I Was Truly Happy.”

This exhibit runs until February 1.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

Looking for something fun and creative to do in February? We still have space available in our three felting workshops by artist Gittan Klemetsrud. Hurry and register, as the registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 18.

1.) Scarf Workshop – Feb. 16 and 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $330 + materials.

2.) Bowl/Lantern Workshop – Feb. 19 and 20, 5 – 9 p.m., $150 + materials.

3.) Handbag Workshop – Feb. 23 and 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $270 + materials.

*Register for all three workshops and receive a 30 percent discount. Call the Rollin Arts Centre to register today.

ROLLIN BOOK DONATIONS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting all your gently used books. We are very grateful for all your books but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books, we only accept gently used ones.

Drop off your donations at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door just under the staircase in the BIG wooden box. As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 3061 Eighth Avenue or call 250-724-3412 for more info.

2019 BANNER PROJECT

The 2019 Banner Project is just around the corner. If you are creative and want to take part in this year’s project, this year’s dates are Feb. 7 (4-8 p.m.), Feb. 8 (12-8 p.m.) and Feb 9 and 10 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Paint-ins take place at the Glenwood Centre. Register at Rollin Art Centre for only $10.

DRAW GALLERY

The current art exhibit, titled Heart of Winter – Group Exhibit, runs through Feb. 15.

COMMUNITY BAND

A new year has started, and Alberni Valley Community Band meets every Wednesday in the E.J. Dunn School band room on 18th Avenue. The group plays a variety of music arranged for concert bands, from marches and selections from the classics to themes from Broadway shows and movies. New members are welcome.

Practices are every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. For more info, call Manfred at 250-724-6780.

BARKLEY SOUNDS COMMUNITY CHOIR

Our spring sessions have started, and we are always looking for new members. Practices take place every Wednesday from 6:45 – 9:00 p.m. at the United Church on Church Street. Come sing and laugh. Everybody is welcome.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Advance tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre

Saturday, Jan 19, 7:30 p.m., The House Trio with Port Alberni’s own Graham Villette

Thursday, Jan. 24, 3 p.m., Writer’s Workshop

Thursday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic

Saturday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m., Eveline Rousseau – pop/jazz harpist

Sunday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m., Party – Special Olympics FUNdraiser – Special musical guest tba

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.