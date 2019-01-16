ARTS AROUND: Renew your Community Arts Council membership

Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members, and everyone else who would like to help in supporting the Community Arts Council, that all memberships can now be renewed in January, 2019. The cost is only $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $22 for a family. An artist membership is also available for only $25 annually. Call for more details.
As we are a non-profit organization, we rely on the generous support of art patrons like you. So please, help support the Community Arts Council today, so we can help support local artists tomorrow.
SHOWCASING TWO ARTISTS
The current art exhibit at Rollin Art Centre features two artists in their first art exhibit. Elaine Johnston is showcasing her collection of paintings of Canada’s Group of Seven, titled “Reflections of Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven.” Phillip Bugala is new to painting, and will transport you back to Africa, his home country, with, “When I Was Truly Happy.”
This exhibit runs until February 1.
FELTING WORKSHOPS
Looking for something fun and creative to do in February? We still have space available in our three felting workshops by artist Gittan Klemetsrud. Hurry and register, as the registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 18.
1.) Scarf Workshop – Feb. 16 and 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $330 + materials.
2.) Bowl/Lantern Workshop – Feb. 19 and 20, 5 – 9 p.m., $150 + materials.
3.) Handbag Workshop – Feb. 23 and 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $270 + materials.
*Register for all three workshops and receive a 30 percent discount. Call the Rollin Arts Centre to register today.
COMMUNITY BAND
A new year has started, and Alberni Valley Community Band meets every Wednesday in the E.J. Dunn School band room on 18th Avenue. The group plays a variety of music arranged for concert bands, from marches and selections from the classics to themes from Broadway shows and movies. New members are welcome.
Practices are every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. For more info, call Manfred at 250-724-6780.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Advance tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre
Saturday, Jan 19, 7:30 p.m., The House Trio with Port Alberni’s own Graham Villette
Thursday, Jan. 24, 3 p.m., Writer’s Workshop
Thursday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic
Saturday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m., Eveline Rousseau – pop/jazz harpist
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.