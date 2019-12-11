ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre all decked out for the holidays

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre is all decked out for Mistletoe Market!

You’ll find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs. The market is a showcase for over 75 local artists, artisans and crafters. You will find something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and much more!

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 21. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special late nights every Friday. We are located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible.

HOLIDAY EXTENDED HOURS

The Rollin Art Centre will remain open late on Friday Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Enjoy some holiday shopping in our gift shop and gallery. PLEASE NOTE – The Rollin Art Centre will be closed from Dec. 24 and re-open Jan. 14 for our annual Winter Maintenance.

CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS AGAIN

Join us for an afternoon of music, song, poetry and story on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre with a new performance titled “For the Highlander.”

After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both. The Highland Clearances swiftly followed, brutally evicting thousands of Highland tenant-farmers to make way for sheep. Some survived. Others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience.

Their culture thrives today across oceans and continents. “Celtic Chaos” tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song and music.

Tickets are $25 each and on sale at the Rollin Art Centre. What a great Christmas gift!

KRAFT DAYS

Calling all kids between the ages of seven and 13!

If you are looking for a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon, then join us at the Rollin Art Centre for Krafty Kids Korner every Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Create some fun memories and crafts related to Christmas.

No registration is required—just come on by. The cost is $15.

BOOK DONATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our Giant Book Sale in May. Usually we don’t take them until February, so if you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WINTER WONDER BANDS

This Christmas concert will feature an evening of holiday music performed by the AV Community Band, Harbour City Big Band, ADSS R&B Band and the 50+ member ADSS Choral Band.

The show is Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. Admission is by donation. Proceeds go to Kuu-us Crisis Line Society to support youth in our community during what can be a hard time for families.

A silent auction with items created by the ADSS Art Department will also be held, with the proceeds to Kuu-us Society, as well.

ART FUNDRAISER

Head to Char’s Landing on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. for a Winter Solstice Dance Party and Fundraiser. All proceeds go to Char’s Landing and Alberni Art Rave.

Dance to Mystic Groove Band and Cool House Tunes. Tickets are $10 on sale now by phone (778-421-2427), at the Rollin Art Centre or Gayle’s Fashions (cash only) or online at www.brownpapertickets.com.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m. DANCE Las Divas with Art Van Volsen

Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Graham Villette’s House Trio – Home for the Holidays

Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! Spoken Word Open Mic featuring Kris Patterson

Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Winter Solstice Dance Party – Alberni Art Rave Fundraiser

Tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre (cash ONLY).

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca