ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre all decked out for the holidays

The Rollin Art Centre is all decked out for Mistletoe Market!
You’ll find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs. The market is a showcase for over 75 local artists, artisans and crafters. You will find something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and much more!
Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 21. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special late nights every Friday. We are located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible.
HOLIDAY EXTENDED HOURS
The Rollin Art Centre will remain open late on Friday Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Enjoy some holiday shopping in our gift shop and gallery.
CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS AGAIN
Join us for an afternoon of music, song, poetry and story on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre with a new performance titled “For the Highlander.”
After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both. The Highland Clearances swiftly followed, brutally evicting thousands of Highland tenant-farmers to make way for sheep. Some survived. Others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience.
Their culture thrives today across oceans and continents. “Celtic Chaos” tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song and music.
Tickets are $25 each and on sale at the Rollin Art Centre. What a great Christmas gift!
KRAFT DAYS
Calling all kids between the ages of seven and 13!
If you are looking for a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon, then join us at the Rollin Art Centre for Krafty Kids Korner every Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Create some fun memories and crafts related to Christmas.
No registration is required—just come on by. The cost is $15.
WINTER WONDER BANDS
This Christmas concert will feature an evening of holiday music performed by the AV Community Band, Harbour City Big Band, ADSS R&B Band and the 50+ member ADSS Choral Band.
The show is Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. Admission is by donation. Proceeds go to Kuu-us Crisis Line Society to support youth in our community during what can be a hard time for families.
A silent auction with items created by the ADSS Art Department will also be held, with the proceeds to Kuu-us Society, as well.
ART FUNDRAISER
Head to Char’s Landing on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. for a Winter Solstice Dance Party and Fundraiser. All proceeds go to Char’s Landing and Alberni Art Rave.
Dance to Mystic Groove Band and Cool House Tunes. Tickets are $10 on sale now by phone (778-421-2427), at the Rollin Art Centre or Gayle’s Fashions (cash only) or online at www.brownpapertickets.com.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Thursday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m. DANCE Las Divas with Art Van Volsen
Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Graham Villette’s House Trio – Home for the Holidays
Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! Spoken Word Open Mic featuring Kris Patterson
Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Winter Solstice Dance Party – Alberni Art Rave Fundraiser
Tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre (cash ONLY).
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca