ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre closed for winter break

Art studio will re-open in February with new exhibit

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed from Dec. 24 and will re-open Feb. 2.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The Community Arts Council is excited to present our next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre.

This magnificent exhibit will feature some pieces from the permanent art collection donated by Robert Aller. In 1995, Robert Aller donated many works of art, including four of his own paintings, to the Community Arts Council. This collection began while he was enrolled at the Vancouver School of Art in 1946.

Beginning Feb. 2, part of his collection will be on display for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history. The exhibit begins Feb. 2 and runs until Feb. 27 .

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

10 books in one bag for $20! By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, crafts, DIY books, travel, gardening, cooking, home improvements, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and even puzzles.

Your support for the Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.

The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre and local hot spots. The extended deadline is Feb. 27, 2021.

ROTARY BANNERS

Banners are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. If you painted a banner in 2020 and would like to purchase it, stop by the Rollin Art Centre. The cost is $25, and they make a great gift.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni