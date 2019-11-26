ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre decorates for the holidays

Join us on Dec. 3 at the Rollin Art Centre for a Holiday LITE-UP, when the gardens and grounds will be transformed into a winter wonderland, and Mistletoe Market begins.

Come and stroll the magically-lit gardens then pop upstairs to the gallery and visit Mistletoe Market, where you will find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs. All locally made, the market is a showcase for more than 75 local artists, artisans and crafters. You will find something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and much more.

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 21. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special late nights every Friday. We are located at the corner of Argyle and Eighth Ave. We are also wheelchair accessible.

HOLIDAY EXTENDED HOURS

The Rollin Art Centre and decorated grounds will remain open late on Friday, Dec. 6, Friday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. for you to wander the beautifully decorated grounds and enjoy some holiday shopping in our gift shop and gallery.

MEMBERSHIP NIGHT

The Community Arts Council is holding its annual members appreciation day with two days of savings! If you are a current member, join us in the gallery on Friday, Dec. 6. (open late – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 7 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) to receive 20 percent off all items in the gift shop and gallery, excluding ticket sales.

Remember to renew your 2020 membership.

SATURDAYS ARE KRAFT DAYS

If you are between the ages of 7 and 13 and you love glitter glue, googly eyes and all the wacky ways you can use pipe cleaners, then drop by for a fun craft every Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m., where you will be creating some fun memories and souvenirs in theme with the season.

No registration is required—just come on by. The cost is $15.

BOOK DONATIONS ACCEPTED EARLY

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May. Usually we don’t take them until February, so if you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Please join Timbre! Choir musical director Rosemary Lindsay and accompanist Danielle Marcinek on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the ADSS Theatre at 2:30 p.m. as we present Merry Christmas, Darling.

Tickets are on sale now at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s, from choir members or at the door. Adults and seniors pay $20 and students under 18 and children pay $5.

Tickets for our spring concert will be available at the door at a reduced price of $15. Please come and enjoy an afternoon of beautiful Christmas music. There will be wonderful door prizes and the Community Arts Council will have their Christmas Basket Raffle table.

SOLSTICE

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents Solstice on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre.

Special guest performers include Phil’s Harmonics String Orchestra, Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois, Anna Lewis and the AV United Handbell Ensemble. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, from choir members and at the door.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate is the second biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show at the Alberni Valley Museum. Show dates are June 26 to Sept. 12, 2020. The submission deadline is April 17. Follow us on Facebook: ReflectShow2020. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

MAGIC COTTAGE CRAFT SALE

Find handcrafts and treasures for all your holiday needs at 3945 Fourth Avenue between Morton and Maitland in the cottage out back. The cottage is open Saturday, Nov 30 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). You will find handmade chocolates, sweets and treats, jewellery, vintage collectables, artwork, paper crafts, farmhouse furniture and lots more. The cottage is also fundraising for the Read & Feed breakfast program.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m., Writers’ Workshop with Susan Glickman

Thursday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic featuring Susan Glickman

Saturday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., HINATINYIS Classy AF

Thursday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ms.PAN!K Haida Loop Poet

Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Kele Fleming and Aaron Trory

Tickets available at Char’s landing or the Rollin Art Centre (Cash ONLY).

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.