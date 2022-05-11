ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre extends deadline for spring show submissions

View the world through the eyes of a child in current exhibit, ‘Moments in Time’

These colourful chairs were created by Early Childhood Education classes in Port Alberni. They are available for auction at the Rollin Art Centre this month. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre has extended its deadline for submissions to its next show, a Spring-inspired art exhibit that will take over the gallery from May 25 to June 18, 2022. Local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces of art that depict their rendition of “Spring.” All mediums welcome: acrylic, oil, watercolour paint; pottery; sculpture; jewelry; photography, etc. The new deadline is May 14.

Titled, “SPRING -Seasonal Imagery,”, this exhibit should reflect the gentle changes of the season; create a unique mood and feeling associated with this season.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. Submission fee is $10 per submission.

MOMENTS IN TIME

What a great way to celebrate children, through their art. Moments in Time is the title of the creative art exhibit presently showing at the Rollin Art Centre gallery. A Collaboration of children’s art, ECEBC Port Alberni Branch/Connections, the exhibit looks at the world through children’s eyes. Help us celebrate children at the Rollin Art Centre, as May is Child Care Month. Bid on your favorite creatively painted chair or stool. This exhibit runs until May 20.

SPRING WORKSHOPS

WATERCOLOURS

Ionne McCauley is an accomplished artist, quilter, and author, currently living in Qualicum Beach. She has taught colour workshops for more than 25 years. McCauley brings a two-day watercolour workshop entitled The Basics of Colour Theory and Pigments to the Rollin Art Centre June 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

In McCauley’s workshop participants will learn about value, hue, tone, shade, and saturation. Explore watercolour paints, how to achieve glowing colours and how to choose (and use) pigments for exciting colour combinations.

Workshop fee: $150. Supply fee (paid to the instructor) $20, includes all paints used in class, paper to start and a grayscale. Register at Rollin Art Centre. 250-724-3412. This class takes place on the outdoor terrace.

ACRYLICS AND LANDSCAPES

Instructor Susan Schaefer brings her acrylic painting workshop “Landscapes Made Easy” to the outdoor terrace at the Rollin Art Centre, on Saturday July 16, from 10 a.m. 3 p.m.

Schaefer will help participants break the idea of painting a landscape down into simple shapes, discussing what makes a good composition while simplifying a landscape.

Workshop Fee: $115 +GST. Supply list available. Register at Rollin Art Centre. 250-724-3412.

SUMMER TEAS RETURN

Teas on the Terrace are back at the Rollin. Join us on the terrace, under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians, and sampling a selection of scrumptious treats or decadent strawberry shortcake. Choose our “high” tea or “strawberry” tea. Tickets are $25 for high teas (serving on a two-tiered plate) & $20 for our strawberry tea.

July 7 – Strawberry Tea – Musical Guest TBA

July 21 – High Tea – Dennis Olsen

Aug. 4 – Strawberry Tea – Dennis Olsen & Guy Langlois

Aug. 18 – High Tea – Doug Gretsinger

WHAT’S HAPPENING

May 25 – June 18 – “SPRING” Inspired Theme – OPEN Art Exhibit – must register

June 1-2 – Workshop – “Watercolour – The Basics of Colour Theory and Pigments”

June 18 – Solstice Arts Festival- Spaces available for artisans

June 22 – July 22 – “Women’s Work” – group exhibit – Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, and Ann McIvor

July/ August – Teas on the Terrace- Tickets available now.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

Ionne McCauley has made art for most of her life. Since 2016 she has concentrated on watercolours. McCauley will be teaching a watercolour workshop in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)