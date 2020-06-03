ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre garden opening June 16

The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre is set to open its beautiful gardens and grounds beginning Tuesday, June 16.

From Tuesday to Saturday every week, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the grounds will be open to the public for you to wander and enjoy our beautifully manicured gardens. What better way to enjoy nature and remove yourself from self-isolation?

The gallery and gift shop (including washrooms) will remain closed to the public until further notice. We are, however, available for personal appointments.

Curbside pick up will also be available—just call 250-724-3412.

Staff is currently working hard on bringing you virtual art exhibits. Our giftshop has an amazing collection of local artwork and one-of-a-kind pieces, and you will soon be able to view it all from home. Stay tuned and follow us on Facebook for more info.

Thank you for your continued support through this difficult time.

HEY KIDS

We want to see what you’ve been doing.

Send us a video or photo of yourself and an art project that you are currently working on, or that you have completed, and we can share it on our Facebook page. Get more ideas by tuning into our Facebook page. Get your mom or dad to help take a video or photo of you creating artwork and send it to Melissa at: admincac@shawcable.com. Don’t forget to give us written permission, otherwise we won’t be able to post it.

We are SO excited to stay connected and see what you have all been working on during these crazy times!

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – We have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to help raise much-needed funds. Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and all the extra space we will have to spread out for more selections.

Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting book donations for this year’s book sale. Please keep them until 2021. Thank you again for your continued support.

NEW CONCERT DATES

A Night of Bowie — The Definitive Bowie Experience has been postponed to November 19 at the ADSS Auditorium. All pre-purchased tickets will be honoured. For new ticket requests, contact admincac@shawcable.com.

The Ron James comedy show has been postponed until May 4, 2021. The tickets that you have for the original Ron James date will be honoured for the new date. All refunds will be processed at the Rollin Art Centre as soon as we are back open and fully operational.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month – 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.) – ONLINE: Alberni Valley Words on Fire !

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

