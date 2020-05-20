ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre gardens opening in June

The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The gallery and gift shop will remain closed to the public

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni is set to open the beautiful gardens and grounds beginning Tuesday, June 16.

The gallery and gift shop will remain closed to the public until further notice, although you can call to make a personal appointment. Curbside pick-up will also be available—just call 250-724-3412.

Gift shop items and art exhibits will soon be available on our website. We will keep you posted. Thank you for your continued support through this difficult time.

2020 VIRTUAL EDITION

Some exciting news! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre is going virtual!

Join us online for this year’s Summer Arts Program for children aged 5-15 years. This free online program will include videos with tutorials, prompts, ideas and guided crafts.

Learn drawing, creative writing, sculpture, painting and more from July 6 to Aug. 28. The full summer schedule will be released in June.

Follow us on www.alberniarts.com for more information. Some smaller programs will also be available at the Rollin Art entre, so stay tuned!

HEY KIDS

Hey kids! We want to see what you’ve been doing. Send us a video of yourself and a project that you are currently working on, or one that you have completed, and we can share it on our Facebook page.

You can get more ideas if you tune into our Rollin Art Centre Facebook Page. Get your mom or dad to help take a video or photo of you with your art work and send it to Melissa at: admincac@shawcable.com. Don’t forget to give us written permission, otherwise we wont be able to post it.

We are so excited to stay connected and see what you have all been working on during these crazy times!

ANNNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – there’s a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the Community Arts Council will be holding its annual giant book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books. We will be accepting book donations again beginning June 16 at the Rollin Art Centre. Please leave them at the front door, as the building will be closed to the public. Thank you for your support.

CHAR’S ON ZOOM

Greetings to all our Club Char friends in isolation. We’ve missed you and trust you are staying well. We have very exciting news: Char’s Landing has added a virtual live component to all future events through Zoom.

All ticket holders will receive the zoom.us link to the concert and we encourage you to test it out before the show date. Call or text Char at 250-730-1636 if you would like any assistance or more information.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.

Art