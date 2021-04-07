ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre getting the garden ready

Work bee will take place Sunday, April 18

A piece of artwork by Alberni Valley artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Spring is here and everything is growing fast!

If you love all things gardening and want to roll up your sleeves, please join us for a work bee at the Rollin Art Centre on Sunday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come when you want and do as much as you like.

The event will take place unless there is heavy rain. The focus is on weeding, trimming, pruning and raking. Hedge trimming and power washing is also needed. We have some tools (mostly rakes and shovels), but please bring your own hand tools and gloves, if possible. Professional landscaping operators are invited. We will happily provide you with a charitable tax receipt for services rendered and/or in-kind donations.

The garden is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Please wear a mask and be aware of social distancing.

Come join us – it will be fun!

COASTAL INFLUENCES

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features local artist Jim Sears. This is Jim’s first art exhibit at the Rollin Art, titled Coastal Influences. Please show your support by stopping by the gallery. This exhibit mixes pen and ink with a watercolour wash and captures images from the West Coast Trail, the Maritimes, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The exhibit runs until April 30.

DEADLINE TO APPLY

Calling all artists out there! Here is your opportunity to showcase your artwork at the Rollin Art Centre in 2022.

We are accepting applications from all visual artists and/or artist groups to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery during the 2022 calendar year. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or you can download an application at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline is April 30.

The Gallery is located at the corner of Eight Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

BAGS OF BOOKS

The Community Arts Council is offering a special on our Mystery Book Bags.

Buy one bag (10 books, all in one genre) for $20 or buy two bags for ONLY $30. Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to order your mystery book bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time!

Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each). A big thank you to Buy-Low Foods for their generous donation of the brown paper bags for our books.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Most Read