ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre holding socially-distanced meet and greet

Port Alberni artist Pam Turner and her grandson Rylan Bourne have their artwork on display

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Family is coming together at the Rollin Art Centre this month.

October’s exhibit features Pam Turner and her grandson, Rylan Bourne. Pam mixes paper collage, acrylic paint and pen to create her unique style, from poppies to far away landscapes. Rylan shows that art runs in the family with his first exhibit.

An artists meet and greet will take place Saturday, Oct. 17 from 1-3 p.m. in the gallery. Join us when Pam Turner and Rylan Bourne will be in attendance. Social distancing will be in place, and masks must be worn.

This exhibit is titled INTRO: RETRO and runs until Oct. 31.

GARDEN WORK PARTY

Your help is needed!

Please join us in the garden on Monday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. for a work party. Help is needed with raking leaves, spreading bark mulch and general care of the garden to get it ready for winter. Or you could help hang Christmas lights for our annual light-up in December. You choose where you would like to help. Many hands make light work!

BOTTLE RETURNS

Here is an easy way to help with much-needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre: donate all your empty bottles at our local bottle depot (3533 Fourth Avenue).

When you return your bottles, our account is #E100093. Mention you are donating to the Community Arts Council. Yes, it’s just that easy.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20 you will get 10 books, all in the same genre, and you will be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

The genres are fiction, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew) and children’s books. Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now because they sell out fast.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to raise much-needed funds! Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year with our annual giant book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and all the space we will have to spread out for more selections.

Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting books for this year’s book sale.

CELTIC CHAOS TICKET HOLDERS

The Community Arts Council is very sad to announce that our Celtic Chaos for the Highlanders fundraiser has now been officially cancelled due to COVID-19.

If you would like to return your ticket for a full refund, you may do so at the Rollin Art Centre. However, if you would like to donate that amount, we would like to offer you a special tax receipt for that donation. It has been a struggle for us, and we are hopeful you will donate your ticket cost back to us.

MISTLETOE MARKET

The Community Arts Council is extending an invitation to all local artisans and crafters for the annual Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre for the month of December.

Due to COVID-19, safety protocols will be in place. If you are interested in joining us this year, please call 250-724-3412 or stop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.): Alberni Valley Words on Fire online. Visit www.charslanding.com for more information.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni

