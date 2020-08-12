The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre hosts last workshop of the summer

Find out how you can support the Community Arts Council through COVID-19

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Kids have one last chance to get creative this summer at the Rollin Art Centre.

The last creative writing workshop for ages 10-12 will take place on Monday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. The theme is Movies & Theatre.

The workshop costs $12. Spots are limited, so register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

DONATE BOTTLE RETURNS

Here is an easy way to help with much needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre: donate all your empty bottles at our local bottle depot (3533 Fourth Avenue).

When you return your bottles, our account is #E100093. Mention you are donating to the Community Arts Council. Yes, it’s just that easy.

How it works:

1. Put your containers in clear plastic bags, no sorting needed!

2. At the Express depot, use our phone number (250-724-3412) to log in at the kiosk and print your bag labels. Remember one label per bag.

3. Put a label on each of your bags and drop them off.

Tell all your friends and families, as this is a great way to help us support local art and help to maintain a vibrant arts community.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS IN PLACE

Just a reminder to everyone visiting the Rollin Art Centre, COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. This means no admittance without a face mask, hand sanitizing, a limited number of patrons, and directional signage.

Stop by the gallery to view our current art exhibit, “TOGETHER,” featuring the collaborative talents of Cecil Dawson, Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin, Lori Shone-Kusmin and Jennifer Taylor. This exciting exhibit touches upon significant social issues and features First Nations paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters, drawings, cedar paddles and so much more.

You can also come check out our gift shop or just say hello. Please enter through the upstairs landing. It has been a long time and we miss all our patrons. We are looking forward to seeing you all soon.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out. We have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to help raise much-needed funds! Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7th (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year with the annual giant book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and all the space we will have to spread out for more selections. Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting book donations for this year’s book sale. Please keep them until 2021. Thank you again for your continued support.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.) — Alberni Valley Words on Fire Online. All tickets are available online through www.sidedooraccess.com, call 250-730-1636 to charge by phone or eTransfer “event date and email address” to info@charslanding.com. Guests will receive the Zoom event link by email.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

ArtPort Alberni

