ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre joins national mural project

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Join the Rollin Art Centre this summer in a national mural program.

This is a global reconnection arts project where you can purchase mosaic tile kits and create your own masterpiece for the Canada Connects National Mural.

Kits are available at the Rollin Art Centre and include a 6” x 6” canvas panel, paints, a small easel, two paint brushes and a participant guide.

Kits cost $67 for one, or buy two for $47 each or three for $37 each. Photos of your finished painted tiles must be submitted by July 15.

SUMMER ART WORKSHOP

Spend a beautiful day outside on the gallery terrace exploring floral painting with Susan Schafer.

This summer art workshop takes place Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre.

Susan will show you the steps used to tackle a painting from beginning to end. Her teaching method is relaxed with positive and fun interactions, paying close attention to individual needs. In this workshop you will learn how to make a strong drawing as the foundation for your painting, how to work with colour glazes to slowly build your piece, one layer at a time, how to finish your painting and knowing when to stop.

Susan has been a professional artist for 20 years. She has taken workshops from some of Canada’s finest artists. She has been teaching regular classes for more than five years and is happy to share her knowledge, tricks, tips and passion for acrylic painting.

Students should have some experience working with acrylics and will need to bring their own supplies. Sign up early as the class size is limited. The cost is $110 + GST. Call 250-724-3412 to register.

CHILDREN’S SUMMER PROGRAMMING

Although COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect, the Rollin Art Centre will still be holding our annual children’s summer programming in July and August. Join us each week with instructors Hannah and Anna to share some creative days of summer. Each week will be different theme. These workshops are for ages 8-10 and take place Monday to Friday. Space is limited to 10 students, so register now for $90 per week. Great Painters begins July 5-9.

Also new this year is the Artist Grove for ages 11-13, a fun, and creative space to explore your art making. Classes take place Monday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per workshop.

All activities will be held outdoors. In the case of rain, camps will be held online via Zoom. Boxes will be prepared with all materials and supplies to bring home.

TRAVELLING QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is excited to have two wonderful raffles beginning July 1.

Along with our annual summer basket raffle, we are also raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted queen size quilt. This quilt is very special as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation during the pandemic. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets are for the raffle are $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased by sending an e-transfer or over the phone with a credit or you can pop into the gallery Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council is excited to be bringing back our Annual Book Sale, although this year will look slightly different. The event will be held outdoors (weather permitting) at the old Gill Elementary School parking lot on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be COVID-19 restrictions in place, including limited numbers of people, directional arrows, sanitizing stations and social distancing. Please follow us on Facebook for more information regarding this fundraiser for the Community Arts Council.

ON NOW

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Women’s Work” and features a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

This exciting exhibit showcases individualism. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression.

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery bags of books are still available at the Rollin Art Centre.

Buy one bag for $20 (10 books all in one genre) or buy two bags for only $30. Call the Rollin Art Centre to order your mystery book bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

CHAR’S LANDING

A triple header of Family Arts, Cultural & Community Organized Gatherings will take place on Argyle Street between Fifth and Fourth Avenues this summer.

The first event will take place on July 1, Canada Day. Art Rave is sponsoring this in conjunction with Char’s Landing and is inviting other groups and individuals to join in. Stay tuned for the day’s itinerary and announcements of the headlining artists, including David Gogo.

Other events will take place Sunday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 5.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni