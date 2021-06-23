ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre looking for artists to display in the garden

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre is planning to hold a day of Art in The Garden on Saturday, June 26 and artists are still needed to display.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and join us for a day celebrating local artists. Wander the gardens and stop by our fine arts gallery, where our current exhibit is on display. Admission is free!

If you are an artist and interested in displaying, please contact the Rollin Art Centre for details at 250-724-3412. The cost to display is $25. The deadline to register is Friday, June 25. Spots are first come first serve. Artists will be responsible for their own tables and necessary displays.

MURAL PROJECT

The Rollin Art Centre is taking part in a global reconnection arts project. With a mosaic tile kit, you can create your own masterpiece to be part of this national art project.

Kits include a 6” by 6” canvas panel, paints, a small easel, two paint brushes and a participant guide. Kits are available at the Rollin Art Centre at one for $67, two for $47 each or three for $37 each. Photos of your finished painted tiles must be submitted by July 15.

CHILDREN’S SUMMER PROGRAMMING

Although COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect, the Rollin Art Centre will still be holding our annual children’s summer programming in July and August. Join us each week with instructors Hannah and Anna to share some creative days of summer. Each week will be different theme: painting, scrapbooking, dream home makeover, fantasy lands, puppet palooza, painting and drawing portraits. These workshops are for ages 8-10 and take place Monday to Friday. The cost is $90 per week.

New this year is the Artist Grove for ages 11-13. This is a fun, and creative space to explore your art making. Classes are held Monday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per workshop.

All activities will be held outdoors. In case of rain, camps will be held online via Zoom. Boxes will be prepared with all materials and supplies to bring home. Call today to register: 250-724-3412.

BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council is excited to be bringing back our Annual Book Sale—however, things will look slightly different this year, as this event will be held outdoors (weather permitting) at the old Gill Elementary School parking lot on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, limited numbers of people will be allowed at one time. There will be directional arrows, sanitizing stations and social distancing. Please follow us on Facebook for more information about this fundraiser for the Community Arts Council.

WOMEN’S WORK

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Women’s Work” and features a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

The diversity the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression.

Join us in the gallery at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street to help support local art.

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery book bags are still available at the Rollin Art Centre. Buy one bag for $20 (10 books all in one genre) or buy two bags for only $30. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

TILIKUM

The Port Alberni Maritime Heritage Society will host another Maritime Heritage Night on Thursday, June 24 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. online via Zoom.

Author and curator emeritus of the Royal BC Museum John M. MacFarlane will offer a presentation: “Around the World in a Dugout Canoe: the Untold Story of Captain John Voss and the Tilikum.”

There has long been controversy about the “real” tale of Captain Voss’ epic adventure. Please join us and learn the latest research about that voyage. For the Zoom invitation link, visit our website at www.portalbernimaritimeheritage.ca or email portalbernimhs@gmail.com.

DRAW GALLERY

The group exhibit “Our Creative Nature” runs until June 25.

Although the on location gallery is only open by appointment, the “Gallery Beyond Walls” is available to view online anytime. Visit www.drawgallery.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni