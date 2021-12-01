ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre open late for Mistletoe Market

Hundreds of items by local artists are on display

The Community Arts Council held their draw for this year’s special fundraiser, a Travelling Quilt designed and created by the Saturday Morning Quilters group. The winner is Valerie Thompson from Port Alberni. Congratulations!

A huge thank you to all the ladies from the Saturday Morning Quilters, who spent hours and hours designing and creating this beautiful quilt. Thank you as well to everyone who supported us by purchasing a ticket. Funds raised will go towards future programing and events.

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION DAYS

Special discounts will be offered at Membership Appreciation Days at the Rollin Art Centre.

If you hold a current Community Arts Council membership, join us on Friday, Dec. 3 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 4 at Mistletoe Market (aka the Rollin Art Centre gallery) where you will receive a special discounted price. Hot apple cider and treats will be served. This is also a great time to renew your memberships for 2022.

LATE NIGHT SHOPPING

The Rollin Art Centre will be open late on Fridays in December (the 3rd, 10th and 17th) for you to enjoy more shopping time at the Mistletoe Market and to wander our magically-lit gardens. Shopping hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this year’s display of hundreds of items at Mistletoe Market. If you are looking for that unique and one-of-a-kind gift, stop by the Rollin Art Centre, as many local artists and artisans are displaying their pieces. This is a holiday favourite you won’t want to miss. New items will be added weekly, so you will have to come back time after time.

Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre runs until Dec. 23rd.

ARTIST OF THE WEEK

This week’s artist of the week is potter Kate McKinley.

Kate was raised in Saskatchewan and has recently moved to Port Alberni. She has been making pottery for more than 20 years.

She was a juried artist with the Saskatchewan Craft Council and a noted potter in Travel Saskatchewan magazine. Many of her one-of-a-kind pieces were sold at art galleries across Saskatchewan.

Kate works with mid-fire stoneware to produce mostly functional ware. She also works with alternative firings, which produce decorative pieces featuring Raku, Horsehair/Feather, Naked Raku and Obvara.

“I enjoy the freedom that clay provides me to express myself,” says Kate.

If you would like to see some of her work, stop by the Rollin Art Centre where her pieces are on display.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

2022 brings a new season for the Alberni Valley Classical Concert Series. This year’s lineup is Foothills Brass Quintet (Friday, Feb. 18), Musica Intima (Sunday, March 6), Canadian Guitar Quartet (Saturday, March 19) and Layfette String Quartet (Friday, April 22). Tickets are on sale at the Rollin Art Centre.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Alberni Valley Museum is pleased to host their second juried show open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists. The show runs May 5 to Sept. 3, 2022 in the museum gallery. For details, see the AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or email avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

