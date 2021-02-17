ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre planning a COVID-19 art exhibit

The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni wants to see what local artists have been working on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gallery is planning to hold an invitational art exhibit featuring work created during the last year. The exhibit will run from Oct. 5 to 30.
LOVE IS IN THE AIR
The Community Arts Council is holding a special on mystery book bags for the month of February.
Tickle your fancy with some fun romance reading and a sweet treat, too. For the month of February, $25 will get you 20 romance books and some chocolate.
EXHIBIT EXTENDED
The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre has been extended until March 27.
This exhibit is one you won’t want to miss. It features some pieces from the Community Arts Council’s permanent art collection, donated by Robert Aller. In 1995, Robert Aller donated many works of art—including four of his own paintings—to the Arts Council. This collection began while he was enrolled at the Vancouver School of art in 1946.
Part of his collection is now on display for everyone to enjoy. Special CD recordings of Robert Aller’s interviews are also playing throughout the exhibit. Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history.
BOOK DONATIONS
At this time, the Rollin Art Centre will not be accepting any more book donations. Thank you for your continued support.
DEADLINE EXTENDED
The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.
The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre and local hot spots. The extended deadline is Feb. 27, 2021.
ROTARY COMMUNITY BANNERS
This year’s community painting days at the Glenwood Centre have been cancelled. Instead, there will be “Paint a Banner at Home” program. Please email the Club at arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com to express interest.
