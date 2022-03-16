ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre plans spring work bee

Garden and grounds will be cleaned up on March 19

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre is asking all garden enthusiasts to join us on Saturday, March 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. We need lots of help with this year’s spring clean-up .

Help will be needed with raking, pruning, deadheading and much more. Please bring your own gloves and your favorite hand tools. Tell your friends!

DONATIONS WANTED

The Rollin Art Centre is looking for donations for its annual giant book sale, which will take place May 6 and 7 at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

Drop off donations of gently used books and puzzles at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books. As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations.

CURRENT ART EXHIBIT

The current artist featured at the Rollin Art Centre is Ilya Treleaven. He is showcasing his work in acrylic, watercolour and mixed media in an exhibit titled “Unseen Things.”

This exhibit runs until March 26.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

March 30 – New Exhibit – Ruth Jeffery – “Under, Over & Beyond” – woven wall hangings and emu egg creations.

April 27 – New Exhibit – Early Childhood Educators of B.C., Port Alberni branch – “Moments in Time” – A collaboration of children’s art.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a unique spring-inspired art exhibit from May 25 to June 18, 2022. We are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces of artwork (size depending) that depict their own rendition of spring. All mediums are welcome.

This exhibit will reflect the gentle changes of the season and create a unique mood and feeling associated with spring, based on your interpersonal reflections.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The fee is $10 per submission. The deadline is April 30.

MUSEUM SHOW

The Alberni Valley Museum is pleased to hosting its second juried show, open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists. The show title is Emergence: New Works, New Beginnings. It runs May 5 to Sept.3, 2022 in the museum gallery.

For details, see the AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or email avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

