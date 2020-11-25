ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre prepares for Mistletoe Market

MELISSA MARTIN

The Community Arts Council is still seeking artisans and crafters for a Christmas craft market.

The Rollin Art Centre’s annual Mistletoe Market begins next week on Dec. 1. Due to COVID-19, all craft markets on the Island have been cancelled for this year, but not us! With safety protocols in place, we will still be holding our annual market.

If you are interested in joining us this year, please call 250-724-3412 or stop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info.

Beginning Dec. 1, the Rollin Art Centre gardens and grounds will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Come and stroll the magically-lit gardens, then pop upstairs to the gallery (with COVID-19 safety protocols in place) and visit Mistletoe Market, where you will find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs. You will find something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and much more!

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 23. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with special late nights every Friday). We are located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible.

HOLIDAY EXTENDED HOURS

The Rollin Art Centre and decorated grounds will remain open late on Friday, Dec. 4, Friday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for you to wander the beautifully-decorated grounds and enjoy some holiday shopping in our gift shop and gallery.

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION DAYS

The Community Arts Council is holding its annual membership appreciation days with two days of savings! If you are a current member, join us in the gallery on Friday, Dec. 4 (open late, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 5 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to receive 20 percent off all items in the gift shop and gallery, excluding ticket sales.

This is also a great time to renew your 2021 membership—don’t forget!

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20 you will get 10 books in one bag, all in the same genre!

By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time. Choose from fiction, travel, gardening, cooking, home improvements, art, spiritual, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and so much more.

These make great Christmas gifts! Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now, because they sell out fast.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley Artist and Studio Guide.

If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre for more information. The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre and local hot spots.

The extended deadline is Nov. 30. Call today for more info: 250-724-3412.

CELTIC CHAOS TICKET HOLDERS

The Community Arts Council is very sad to announce that our Celtic Chaos for the Highlanders fundraiser has now been officially cancelled due to COVID-19.

This was a fundraiser for us, with the goal to raise much-needed funding. If you would like to return your ticket for a full refund, you may do so at the Rollin Art Centre. However, if you would like to donate that amount, we would like to offer you a special tax receipt for that donation.

It has been a struggle for us, and we are hopeful you will donate your ticket cost back to us.

