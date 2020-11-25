ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre prepares for Mistletoe Market

Artisans and crafters are still needed for annual Christmas craft fair

The Rollin Art Centre’s Mistletoe Market begins on Dec. 1. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Rollin Art Centre’s Mistletoe Market begins on Dec. 1. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council is still seeking artisans and crafters for a Christmas craft market.

The Rollin Art Centre’s annual Mistletoe Market begins next week on Dec. 1. Due to COVID-19, all craft markets on the Island have been cancelled for this year, but not us! With safety protocols in place, we will still be holding our annual market.

If you are interested in joining us this year, please call 250-724-3412 or stop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info.

Beginning Dec. 1, the Rollin Art Centre gardens and grounds will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Come and stroll the magically-lit gardens, then pop upstairs to the gallery (with COVID-19 safety protocols in place) and visit Mistletoe Market, where you will find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs. You will find something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and much more!

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 23. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with special late nights every Friday). We are located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible.

HOLIDAY EXTENDED HOURS

The Rollin Art Centre and decorated grounds will remain open late on Friday, Dec. 4, Friday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for you to wander the beautifully-decorated grounds and enjoy some holiday shopping in our gift shop and gallery.

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION DAYS

The Community Arts Council is holding its annual membership appreciation days with two days of savings! If you are a current member, join us in the gallery on Friday, Dec. 4 (open late, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 5 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to receive 20 percent off all items in the gift shop and gallery, excluding ticket sales.

This is also a great time to renew your 2021 membership—don’t forget!

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20 you will get 10 books in one bag, all in the same genre!

By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time. Choose from fiction, travel, gardening, cooking, home improvements, art, spiritual, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and so much more.

These make great Christmas gifts! Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now, because they sell out fast.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley Artist and Studio Guide.

If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre for more information. The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre and local hot spots.

The extended deadline is Nov. 30. Call today for more info: 250-724-3412.

CELTIC CHAOS TICKET HOLDERS

The Community Arts Council is very sad to announce that our Celtic Chaos for the Highlanders fundraiser has now been officially cancelled due to COVID-19.

This was a fundraiser for us, with the goal to raise much-needed funding. If you would like to return your ticket for a full refund, you may do so at the Rollin Art Centre. However, if you would like to donate that amount, we would like to offer you a special tax receipt for that donation.

It has been a struggle for us, and we are hopeful you will donate your ticket cost back to us.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitChristmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she’s re-recording music

Just Posted

The Rollin Art Centre’s Mistletoe Market begins on Dec. 1. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre prepares for Mistletoe Market

Artisans and crafters are still needed for annual Christmas craft fair

‘Homelessness’ means many things to people with no permanent place to sleep. For some, the challenge to find safe shelter is greater than for others. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni mother battles to find housing for her son

Mary Elles fears her son will die on the street before he will find safe housing

Andy Richards of Dog Mountain Brewing demonstrates their new canning machine. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: Local businesses need support during holidays

Bosley’s helping pets out during holiday season

Captain Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army is ready for the annual Christmas Kettle Campaign in the Alberni Valley. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
COVID-19 can’t stop Salvation Army’s kettle campaign

Innovation drives annual fundraising campaign for 2020

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Alberni man gets four years for multiple sex assault charges

Colin Robert Hall was found guilty in the Port Alberni Law Courts

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

Bob Higgins pulls the gate across on the elevator built inside his home. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island man’s expertise earns international award with home-built elevator

Experience put to use in winning contest entry for furniture and home projects

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An employee of the Adventure Hotel was taken to hospital on Nov. 20 after she confronted a customer of Empire Coffee about not wearing a mask. File photo.
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

An accountant at the Adventure Hotel is in hospital in Kelowna

Damien Smith, with father Thomas Smith, is “frozen” with joy as he watches a special message Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recorded for Damien’s 9th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap boy celebrates 9th birthday with family, community and Ryan Reynolds

People from around the world send birthday cards showing young Canoe resident he’s not alone

The Trenton Golden Hawks are changing their name and uniform for one game on Nov. 27 as they become the Trenton Snowbirds for one game to honour Capt. Jennifer Casey. Twitter photo
Hockey team honouring fallen Snowbird with Island connection

The Trenton Golden Hawks will become the Trenton Snowbirds for one game

Most Read