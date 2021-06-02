ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre prepares for summer camps

A painting by Sue Thomas. More of Thomas’s work will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre this summer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Although COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect, the Rollin Art Centre will still be holding its annual children’s summer programming in July and August.

Join us each week with instructors Hannah and Anna to share some creative days of summer. Each week will be a different theme: painting, scrapbooking, dream home makeover, fantasy lands, puppet palooza, painting and drawing portraits.

The programs are for ages eight to 10. Classes take place Monday to Friday. Space is limited to 10 students, so register now for $90 per week.

New this year is the Artist Grove, a fun, and creative space to explore your art making. Workshops take place Monday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for children aged 11-13. The cost is $25 per workshop.

All activities will be held outdoors. In case of rain, camps will be held online via Zoom. Boxes will be prepared with all materials and supplies to bring home.

ON NOW

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Women’s Work” and features a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

This exciting exhibit showcases individualism. The diversity of each of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression. Join us in the gallery at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street to help support local art.

GIANT BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council is excited to bring back the Annual Book Sale—however, this year will be slightly different.

The event will be held outdoors (weather permitting) at the old Gill Elementary school parking lot on Beaver Creek Road on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, limited numbers of people will be allowed at one time. There will also be directional arrows, sanitizing stations and social distancing.

Please follow us on Facebook for more information regarding this fundraiser for the Community Arts Council.

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery book bags are still available at the Rollin Art Centre. Buy one bag for $20 (10 books all in one genre) or buy two bags for only $30.

Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to order your mystery book bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping the Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

