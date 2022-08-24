ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre prepares for summer closure

The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Don’t miss your last opportunity to check out some amazing local artists at the Rollin Art Centre’s summer-themed exhibit.

“Summer – Seasonal Imagery” is a collection of oil, watercolour and acrylic paintings, mixed media, fabric art, photography and ink made by a prolific collection of local artists, including Rebecca Terepocki, Miroslava Gojdova, Andrew Bartley, Faye Hoffman, Corinne Schmitz, Courtney Anderson, Patrick Larose, Judy Magnussen, Phyllis Davenport, Mary Ann McGrath, Joan Ackerman, Janet Finch, Robert Gunn, Janu Chaudhary and Susie Quinn.

This exhibit runs until Aug. 26.

NEXT GEN ARTS

Join a gathering of the Valley’s artists, creatives and like-minded supporters for a short-burst evening of live music, food and unexpected activities focused on the state of the local arts sector. There is fresh creative energy in the community – what can be made of it?

This free event takes place during the “Emergence” art exhibit at the Alberni Valley Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 7-9 p.m. It is open to all ages and arts disciplines. New residents are welcome. The evening will feature music by Brian Bently, Antidote Distilling Co.’s retro grin truck on site and facilitation by Theresa Kingston. For more info, visit alberniartrave.org.

SUMMER CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30 for its annual summer closure and will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 13.

FISH-IN

Hey kids! Love to paint and be creative? The Community Arts Council and Art Rave will be at Tyee Landing on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 1-3 p.m., where a table will be set up to paint wooden fish. This is free for children.

ART THROW-DOWN

Another public art event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Rollin Art Centre. A day of painting, free to enter, is open to all elementary school aged children. Everyone will receive a prize! Pre-registration is required by calling 250-724-3412.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

Join us in the gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 13 when we reopen with a new art exhibit featuring local artists Mystery McCarthy.

“Painting is the key to the secret garden, a doorway to a magical and mysterious place,” says McCarthy. “My deepest wish is that my paintings will evoke a shared sense of wonder, and a feeling of mystery. Darkest colours explore the depths of shadows, and then withdraw to reveal soft light.”

This exhibit, titled “The Art of Mystery,” runs until Oct. 7. Join us in the gallery for refreshments and a chance to meet Mystery on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1-3 p.m.

GIANT BOOK SALE

Mark your calendars! The Community Arts Council will be holding a special, one-day book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CELTIC CHAOS

Celtic Chaos will present a lively and most entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Capitol Theatre. This is a fundraiser for the Community Arts Council. Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now at the Rollin Art Centre, or purchase them online at www.alberniarts.com.

CHOIR SEEKS NEW MEMBERS

Timbre! Choir of Port Alberni is actively seeking new members as they commence their 50th season in September 2022. If you are interested, please get in touch at www.timbrechoir.ca and click on the Audition Tab.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Sept. 3 – “Fish In” – Children can paint their own wooden salmon at Tyee Landing from 1-3 p.m. Free event.

Sept. 17 – Giant Book Sale – Alberni Athletic Hall.

Nov. 6 – Celtic Chaos performs – Tickets on sale now.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

ArtPort Alberni