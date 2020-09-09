ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre re-opens for autumn

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre includes First Nations paintings and carvings. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Rollin Art Centre is now open, with safety protocols in place.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed, meaning no admittance without a face mask, hand sanitizing, a limited number of patrons and directional signage.

Stop by the gallery to view our current art exhibit, check out our gift shop or just to say hello. Please enter through the upstairs landing. It has been a long time, and we miss all our patrons. We are looking forward to seeing you all soon.

DONATE BOTTLE RETURNS

Here is an easy way to help with much-needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre. Donate all your empty bottles at our local bottle depot at 3533 Fourth Avenue.

When you return your bottles, our account is #E100093. Mention you are donating to the Community Arts Council. Yes, it’s just that easy.

How it works:

1. Put your containers in clear plastic bags, no sorting needed!

2. At the express depot, use our phone number (250-724-3412) to log in at the kiosk and print your bag labels. Remember: one label per bag.

3. Put a label on each of your bags and drop them off.

Tell all your friends and families, as this is a great way to help us support local art and help to maintain a vibrant arts community.

“TOGETHER”

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features five local artists, who have collaborated over the past few months to create a truly spectacular show.

This display, titled TOGETHER, features the talents of local First Nations artist Cecil Dawson, along with Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin, Lori Shone-Kusmin and Jennifer Taylor. This exciting exhibit touches upon significant social issues and features First Nations paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters, drawings, cedar paddles and so much more.

Reminder, no admittance without a face mask.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out—we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to help raise much-needed funds! Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year with the annual giant book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and more space to spread out for more selections. Due to the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting book donations for this year’s book sale. Thank you again for your continued support.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.), Alberni Valley Words on Fire online edition.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

ArtPort Alberni

