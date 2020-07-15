ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre re-opens to the public

The Rollin Art Centre is now open to the public!
Our hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed, which means hand sanitizing, limited number of patrons, directional signage and no admittance without a face mask.
Stop by the gallery to view our current art exhibit, check out our gift shop or just come to say hello.
Please enter through the upstairs landing.
MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS
Due to COVID-19, we did not have our annual giant book sale fundraiser in May. Now you can purchase a mystery bag of books and help out the Rollin Art Centre. You won’t know what is in the bag until you get it home—surprise!
For just $20 you will get 10 books, all in the same genre, and you will be helping Rollin Arts Centre during this difficult time.
The genres are fiction, romance, mystery, children’s chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), regular children’s books, biographies and variety bags (random genres).
This is an important fundraiser for us! You can purchase online through e-transfer at admincac@shawcable.com. Please be sure to include your name and contact info. Or pay by cheque/exact cash when you pick up at the Rollin Art Centre. Please call 250 724-3412 to arrange for pick up. Only 20 bags are available currently – get yours now!
Your support for the Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.
MINI BOOK SALE
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre has had to postpone its biggest fundraiser. So we have decided to hold a mini book sale and combine it with an artisan market.
This event will be held on the grounds of Rollin Centre on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A large selection of great quality bargain books, children’s books and puzzles will be available, plus several local artisans with their displays of jewelry, pottery, wood and more.
The public’s support for Rollin Arts Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated! Please note that we will collect names and telephone numbers of those attending, in the event that contact tracing becomes necessary. We require social distancing, face masks and the use of hand sanitizer upon entry and exit to this event.
The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.
DRAWING I
The next children’s art workshop will be Drawing I from July 21-24 at the Rollin Art Centre.
Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com or call 250-724-3412.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.
