ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre re-opens with collaborative exhibit

“TOGETHER” features First Nations artwork and touches upon social issues

“TOGETHER” is the title of the current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

After being closed for three months, the Rollin Art Centre is excited to open to the public with an amazing art exhibit.

“TOGETHER” features five local artists who collaborated over the past few months to create a truly spectacular show. This display features the collaborative talents of Cecil Dawson, Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin, Lori Shone-Kusmin and Jennifer Taylor and touches upon significant social issues. It features First Nations paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters, drawings, cedar paddles and so much more.

We invite you to join us in the gallery. Our hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t forget—no admittance without a face mask.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

How about a mystery bag of books for your summer reading pleasure?

Due to COVID-19, we could not hold our annual giant book sale fundraiser in May. Instead, you can purchase a mystery bag of books and help out Rollin Art Centre.

You won’t know what is in the bag until you get it home—surprise! For just $20 you will get 10 books, all in the same genre. The genres are fiction, romance, mystery, children’s chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), regular children’s books, biographies and variety bags (random genres).

This is an important fundraiser for us! Purchase online through e-transfer at admincac@shawcable.com. Please be sure to include your name and contact info. Or pay by cheque/exact cash when you pick up.

Please call 250-724-3412 to arrange for pick up. Only 20 bags are available currently—get yours now! Your support for Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.

MINI BOOK SALE AND ARTISAN MARKET

To help make up for missed fundraising opportunities, the Rollin Art Centre will hold a mini book sale and combine it with an artisan market.

This event will be held on the grounds of the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a large selection of great quality bargain books, children’s books and puzzles, plus several local artisans with their displays of jewelry, pottery, wood and more.

The public’s support for Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated! Please note that we will collect names and telephone numbers of those attending, in the event that contact tracing becomes necessary.

We require social distancing, face masks, and the use of hand sanitizer upon entry and exit to this event. The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

PAPER CRAFTS

The next children’s art workshop will take place July 28—31 at the Rollin Art Centre and will feature paper crafts.

Art workshops are for children aged 9-11 and take place every Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn a new medium each week.

All art workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines, and will be limited to five children. The cost is $50 per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com. Or call 250-724-3412.

HISTORICAL FICTION WORKSHOP

Every Monday morning (10 a.m. to noon), the Rollin Art Centre will be holding creative writing workshops for ages 10-12. A different genre will be featured each week. July 27 is Historical Fiction.

All writing workshops will be held outside, to follow social distancing guidelines, and will be limited to five children. The cost is $12. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to raise much-needed funds! Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year with the Giant Book Sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and more space to spread out for more selections.

Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting donations for this year’s book sale. Please keep them until 2021. Thank you again for your continued support.

COMMUNITY MURAL PROJECT

The Port Alberni Arrowsmith Rotary club is Building Relationships Brick by Brick.

The club and its community partners are excited to announce a Community Mural Project on the backside of the Canadian Maritime Engineering building (3101 Bird Street).

Fundraising includes the sale of bricks that make up the backside of the building. The bricks can be purchased through e-transfer (arrowsmithyrotaryclub@gmail.com) or by cash or cheque to Arrowsmith Rotary Club. Check out our Facebook page for more information or call Terry Deakin at 250-720-6604.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Wednesday, July 29, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.) — Alberni Valley Words on Fire Spoken Word Open Mic featuring Ian Cognito and Daniel Scott. Please email AVWordsOnFire@gmail.com to pre-register for the open mic list.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

“TOGETHER” is the title of the current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Previous story
Arrowsmith Rotary to begin work on Harbour Quay mural

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Anne Evans awarded by Special Olympics BC

Longtime volunteer coordinator recognized with the 2020 President’s Award

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre re-opens with collaborative exhibit

“TOGETHER” features First Nations artwork and touches upon social issues

Freethy joins ACRD’s Emergency Operations Centre in new role

Former parks and recreation programmer is familiar with emergency support services

Green Party candidate Dimitri Lascaris visits Port Alberni

Hear Lascaris talk at a meet and greet on July 17

RCMP continue search for woman with Vancouver Island ties

Major Crimes Unit takes over case of woman missing from Fort St John

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Most Read