ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre re-opens with collaborative exhibit

After being closed for three months, the Rollin Art Centre is excited to open to the public with an amazing art exhibit.

“TOGETHER” features five local artists who collaborated over the past few months to create a truly spectacular show. This display features the collaborative talents of Cecil Dawson, Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin, Lori Shone-Kusmin and Jennifer Taylor and touches upon significant social issues. It features First Nations paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters, drawings, cedar paddles and so much more.

We invite you to join us in the gallery. Our hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t forget—no admittance without a face mask.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

How about a mystery bag of books for your summer reading pleasure?

Due to COVID-19, we could not hold our annual giant book sale fundraiser in May. Instead, you can purchase a mystery bag of books and help out Rollin Art Centre.

You won’t know what is in the bag until you get it home—surprise! For just $20 you will get 10 books, all in the same genre. The genres are fiction, romance, mystery, children’s chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), regular children’s books, biographies and variety bags (random genres).

This is an important fundraiser for us! Purchase online through e-transfer at admincac@shawcable.com. Please be sure to include your name and contact info. Or pay by cheque/exact cash when you pick up.

Please call 250-724-3412 to arrange for pick up. Only 20 bags are available currently—get yours now! Your support for Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.

MINI BOOK SALE AND ARTISAN MARKET

To help make up for missed fundraising opportunities, the Rollin Art Centre will hold a mini book sale and combine it with an artisan market.

This event will be held on the grounds of the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a large selection of great quality bargain books, children’s books and puzzles, plus several local artisans with their displays of jewelry, pottery, wood and more.

The public’s support for Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated! Please note that we will collect names and telephone numbers of those attending, in the event that contact tracing becomes necessary.

We require social distancing, face masks, and the use of hand sanitizer upon entry and exit to this event. The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

PAPER CRAFTS

The next children’s art workshop will take place July 28—31 at the Rollin Art Centre and will feature paper crafts.

Art workshops are for children aged 9-11 and take place every Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn a new medium each week.

All art workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines, and will be limited to five children. The cost is $50 per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com. Or call 250-724-3412.

HISTORICAL FICTION WORKSHOP

Every Monday morning (10 a.m. to noon), the Rollin Art Centre will be holding creative writing workshops for ages 10-12. A different genre will be featured each week. July 27 is Historical Fiction.

All writing workshops will be held outside, to follow social distancing guidelines, and will be limited to five children. The cost is $12. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to raise much-needed funds! Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year with the Giant Book Sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and more space to spread out for more selections.

Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting donations for this year’s book sale. Please keep them until 2021. Thank you again for your continued support.

COMMUNITY MURAL PROJECT

The Port Alberni Arrowsmith Rotary club is Building Relationships Brick by Brick.

The club and its community partners are excited to announce a Community Mural Project on the backside of the Canadian Maritime Engineering building (3101 Bird Street).

Fundraising includes the sale of bricks that make up the backside of the building. The bricks can be purchased through e-transfer (arrowsmithyrotaryclub@gmail.com) or by cash or cheque to Arrowsmith Rotary Club. Check out our Facebook page for more information or call Terry Deakin at 250-720-6604.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Wednesday, July 29, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.) — Alberni Valley Words on Fire Spoken Word Open Mic featuring Ian Cognito and Daniel Scott. Please email AVWordsOnFire@gmail.com to pre-register for the open mic list.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

