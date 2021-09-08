ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre re-opens with new fall exhibit

A painting by Katerina Meglic, the newest artist on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre has re-opened to the public for the fall season.

Opening our fall lineup is a new exhibit called “Sweet Being” with Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic. Meglic’s compositions are richly surfaced, typically involving thick layers of oil over acrylic underpaintings, sometimes embellished with gold leaf, alcohol-based ink, or oil pastel.

Impressionist and expressionist influences are apparent in the rendering of the figure, while the environments in which her subjects find themselves are contemporary abstraction: the interplay between a two-dimensional pattern and a three-dimensional body is a visual that has long fascinated Meglic.

This exhibit runs until Oct. 2.

SECOND WORKSHOP ADDED

After an overwhelming response to the first class, we have added a new workshop date on Thursday, Oct. 21, where Jim Sears will teach you the basics with using pen and ink with a watercolour wash.

This workshop will be held at the Rollin Art Centre from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost is $42. Call to register today at 250-724-3412 and to receive your supply list. Space is limited.

DEADLINE EXTENDED

We have extended our deadline for a special art exhibit this October.

Local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces for our first Community Arts Council Invitational exhibit. This exhibit is specifically themed to showcase what you have created during the past 18 months of this life-changing pandemic.

Visit www.alberniarts.com/calltoartists for more information and to complete the application form. Submission fees are $10 per piece, with a limit of three pieces per artist. The Rollin Art Centre jury committee reserves the rights to the final selection.

The deadline has been extended to Sept. 17.

TRAVELLING QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted queen-size quilt. This quilt is very special, as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation during the pandemic.

The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased by sending an e-transfer, over the phone with a credit card or you can pop into the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BOOK DONATIONS

The Community Arts Council will begin accepting donations of gently used books starting Oct. 1. Our next giant book sale will be taking place in May 2022.

We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please drop off donations at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at 3061 Eighth Avenue or call 250-724-3412 for more info.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

