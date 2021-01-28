ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeking applications from artists

Melissa Martin from the Rollin Art Centre hangs a painting by Robert Aller in preparation for the art gallery’s re-opening in February. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups who want to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery during the 2022 calendar year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30, 2021. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

ROLLIN TO OPEN

The Rollin Art Centre will re-open on Feb. 2 with an exhibit featuring some pieces from the Rollin Art Centre’s permanent collection, donated by the late Robert Aller.

In 1995, Port Alberni artist Robert Aller donated many works of art, including four of his own paintings, to the Community Arts Council. This collection began while he was enrolled at the Vancouver School of Art in 1946.

Beginning Feb. 2, part of his collection will be on display for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Looking for some books to read? Call the Rollin Art Centre to order your mystery book bag.

For $20 you will receive 10 gently-used books all in one genre. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, cooking, home improvements, travel, cooking, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

Your support for Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.

BOOK DONATIONS

At this time, the Rollin Art Centre will not be accepting any book donations. Thank you for your continued support.

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley Artist and Studio Guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure and guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.

The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre, and local hot spots.

The extended deadline is Feb. 27, 2021.

ROTARY BANNERS

This year’s community painting days at the Glenwood Centre have been cancelled. Instead, there will be a “Paint a Banner at Home” program. Please email the Rotary Club at arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com to express interest.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

