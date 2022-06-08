ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeks artists for annual Solstice Arts Festival

MELISSA MARTIN

Celebrate art at the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the annual Solstice Arts Festival.

Spaces are still available on our terrace or in our two gardens for artists and artisans to display their work. There is lots of room to spread out and it is a picture-perfect spot to set up an easel or demos of the artwork you create.

Let’s make this a huge community event, enticing everyone to come out to our free family-friendly arts festival. If you are interested in displaying at this year’s free family event, call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more info.

Spaces are $25 for the day. Artists are responsible for their own displays and set up.

SPRING – SEASONAL IMAGERY

Spring is in the gallery at the Rollin Art Centre.

Experience the season of spring through the eyes of 16 local artists. From oils on canvas and watercolour with pen and ink to acrylic and collage, you can smell that spring has arrived! Artists include Janice Sheehan, Mae LaBlanc, Jim Sears, Joan Akerman, Jayant Chaudhary, Cathy Stewart, Cheryl Brennan, Cheryl Frehlich, Cynthia Bonesky, Mary Ann McGrath, Dodie Manifold, Patrick Larose, Phyllis Davenport, Judith Rackham, Susie Quinn and Karen Poirier.

This exhibit runs until June 18.

LANDSCAPES MADE EASY

Join an acrylic painting workshop with Susan Schaefer on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Schaefer will guide you through this, discussing what makes a good composition while simplifying your landscape.

This workshop takes place at the Rollin Art Centre outside terrace. The workshop fee is $115 +GST. A supply list is available. Register at the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412. Numbers are limited.

SUMMER TEAS AT ROLLIN

Teas on the Terrace are back at the Rollin Art Centre this summer and tickets are now on sale.

Choose between a “high” tea (served on a two-tiered plate) for $25 or a “strawberry” tea (with decadent strawberry shortcake) for $20 and join us on the terrace, under the canopy of trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of snacks.

July 7 – Strawberry Tea – Folk Song Circle

July 21 – High Tea – Dennis Olsen

August 4 – Strawberry Tea – Dennis Olsen & Guy Langlois

August 18 – High Tea – Doug Gretsinger

WHAT’S HAPPENING

June 18 – Solstice Arts Festival – Spaces available for artisans.

June 22 to July 22 – “Women’s Work” – group exhibit – Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy and Ann McIvor.

July & August – Teas on the Terrace – Tickets available now.

July & August – Children’s summer art camps.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.

