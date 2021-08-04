ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeks artists for October exhibition

Local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces

A painting by Port Alberni artist Ann McIvor. McIvor’s work is currently on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Calling all local artists!

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a special art exhibit from Oct. 5-30. Local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces for our first Community Arts Council Invitational exhibit!

This exhibit is specifically themed to showcase what you have created during the past 18 months of this life-changing pandemic. Visit www.alberniarts.com/calltoartists for more information and to complete the application form.

The submission fee is $10 per piece. The Rollin Art Centre jury committee reserves the rights to the final selection.

TEA ON THE TERRACE

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to bring back one special high Tea on the Terrace this summer! Mark your calendars for Friday, Aug. 13 from 1-3 p.m. and join us under the beautiful canopy of trees to listen to some classical, jazz and easy listening with guest musicians Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois.

Tickets are $22 (including a light lunch) and are on sale at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412 to reserve your spot today as seating is limited.

AUGUST ART PROGRAMS

Don’t miss out on our last two summer art programs at the Rollin Art Centre with Puppet Palooza (Aug. 9-13) and Paint and Draw Portraits (Aug. 16-20). These workshops are for ages 8-10. Space is limited to 10 students and camps are $90 per week. Registration forms can be found at www.alberniarts.com or call 250-724-3412 to register.

THE ARTIST GROVE

The Artist Grove is every Monday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for kids aged 11-13. The cost is $25 per workshop. Need a fun, welcoming and creative space to explore your art making? This is for you! Each workshop will feature a selection of prompts, supplies, and a tutorial that you can use to inspire your experimenting. Registration forms can be found at www.alberniarts.com.

ROLLIN RAFFLES

Another great way to help support the Rollin Art Centre is by buying tickets for our terrific summer raffles.

Our raffle basket is full of wonderful items, including smoked salmon, a First Nations beach towel, books, a porcelain teacup and saucer, framed artwork, jewellery, massage oil, gardening gloves and so much more.

The Community Arts Council is also raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted queen size quilt that was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets for both raffles are $2 each or three for $5. They can be purchased by sending an e-transfer, over the phone with a credit card or in person at the gallery (Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

WOMEN’S WORK

“Women’s Work” is the title of the current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, showcasing a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

This exciting exhibit showcases individualism. The diversity the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression. Join us in the gallery to help support local art. This exhibit is available to view online at www.alberniarts.com.

DRAW GALLERY

DRAW Gallery is temporarily closing its on-location gallery to visitors except by appointment. The online gallery is always open to view and shop at www.drawgallery.com. For more information, call 1-855-755-0566.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

