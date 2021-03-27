A painting of a lighthouse by Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre shares images from the west coast to the east coast

Current exhibit runs until March 27

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni captures images from the West Coast Trail to the Maritimes.

This exhibit, running from April 1 to April 30, features local artist Jim Sears. This is Jim’s first art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, titled Coastal Influences, so please show your support by stopping by the gallery. Jim’s medium of choice is pen and ink, with a watercolour wash.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face masks must be worn.

CURRENT ART EXHIBIT

These are the final days of the current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, which features some special pieces from the Community Arts Council’s permanent art collection.

In 1995, Robert Aller donated some of his own collection to the Community Arts Council, which he began collecting while he was enrolled at the Vancouver School of Art in 1946. Part of this very special exhibit is on display until the end of this week, March 27.

Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history.

DEADLINE TO APPLY

Calling all artists out there!

Here is your opportunity to showcase your artwork at the Rollin Art Centre in 2022. We are accepting applications from all visual artists and/or artist groups to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery during the 2022 calendar year. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre, or you can download an application at www.alberniarts.com.

The deadline is April 30, 2021.

BOOK DONATIONS

At this time, the Rollin Art Centre will not be accepting any more book donations. Thank you for your continued support.

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery bags of books are still available for only $20 at the Rollin Art Centre.

One bag includes 10 great books, all in the same genre. Call the Rollin Art Centre to order your mystery book bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time! Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

Your support for the Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated. A big thank you to Buy-Low Foods for their generous donation of brown paper bags for our books.

CHAR’S LANDING

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing happen on the third Friday of each month via Zoom. The link is available at www.charslanding.com. In addition to two national feature readers, there is a curated open mic with spots of up to five minutes in length. Poetry, fiction and non-fiction readers are welcome. Writers interested in reading their work can email electricmermaidreads@gmail.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni

