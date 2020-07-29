ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre to hold artisan market

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a mini book sale and artisan market on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre had to postpone its biggest fundraiser. Instead, we have decided to hold a mini book sale and combine it with an artisan market.

This event will be held on the grounds of Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Available will be a large selection of great quality bargain books, children’s books and puzzles, plus several local artisans with their displays of jewelry, pottery, wood and more.

The public’s support for Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.

Please note that we will collect names and telephone numbers of those attending, in the event that contact tracing becomes necessary. We require social distancing, face masks and the use of hand sanitizer upon entry and exit to this event. The Rollin Art Centre is located at Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

TOGETHER

After being closed for three months, the Rollin Art Centre is excited to re-open with an amazing art exhibit, featuring five local artists who collaborated over the past few months to create a truly spectacular show.

“TOGETHER” features the collaborative talents of Cecil Dawson, Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin, Lori Shone-Kusmin and Jennifer Taylor. This exciting exhibit touches upon significant social issues and features First Nations paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters, drawings, cedar paddles and so much more. We invite you to join us in the gallery Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t forget, no admittance without a face mask.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Due to COVID-19, we did not have our annual giant book sale fundraiser in May. Instead, you can purchase a mystery bag of books and help out Rollin Art Centre.

You won’t know what is in the bag until you get it home—surprise! For just $20, you will get 10 books, all in the same genre, and you will be helping the Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

The genres are fiction, romance, mystery, children’s chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), regular children’s books, biographies and variety bags (random genres).

This is an important fundraiser for us! Purchase online through e-transfer at admincac@shawcable.com. Please be sure to include your name and contact info. Or pay by cheque/exact cash when you pick up. Please call 250-724-3412 to arrange for pick up.

Only 20 bags are available currently—get yours now! Your support for the Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.

PAINTING II

The next children’s art workshop will be Painting II from August 4-7, where children can learn more painting techniques.

Art workshops are for children aged 9-11 and take place every Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn a new medium each week.

The last two workshop of the summer will be Nature Art (Aug. 11-14) and Drawing II (Aug. 18-21). Art workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines.

The cost is $50 per week. Workshops are VERY limited, as only five children will be allowed to register per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com or call 250-724-3412.

CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS

On Monday mornings (10 a.m. to noon), the Rollin Art Centre will host creative writing workshops for children aged 10-12.

Aug. 10th will be Mysteries and Aug. 17th will be Movies and Theatre.

Writing workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines. Each week’s workshop cost $12. Spots are limited, as only five children will be allowed to register per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

GIFT SHOP NOW ONLINE

Now you can view all the items in our gift shop from the comfort of your own home.

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to bring all our one-of-a kind art pieces from our gift shop to you online at www.alberniarts.com. We have a wide range of items all created by local artists, including pottery, wood works, jewellery, stained glass, sun catchers, prints, painting, art cards, First Nations artwork, glass etchings, birdhouses and so much more.

When you purchase from our gift shop or make a donation, you are helping to support local artists as well as the Rollin Art Centre. We need your continued support.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out! We have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale.

We need your help, especially this year, to help raise much-needed funds! Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year—the annual Giant Book Sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and all the space we will have to spread out for more selections.

Due to the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting book donations for this year’s book sale. Please keep them until 2021. Thank you again for your continued support.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.

