ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre to re-open Sept. 7 with new exhibit

Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic will have her artwork on display in Port Alberni starting Sept. 7. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Rollin Art Centre and gardens will be closed for our annual summer maintenance starting Aug. 22 and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. We look forward to seeing you then. In the meantime, have a great summer!

The gallery will re-open with a new art exhibit featuring Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic.

Meglic’s compositions are richly surfaced, typically involving thick layers of oil over acrylic underpaintings, sometimes embellished with gold leaf, alcohol-based ink or oil pastel. Impressionist and expressionist influences are apparent in the rendering of the figure, while the environments in which her subjects find themselves are contemporary abstraction: the interplay between a two-dimensional pattern and a three-dimensional body is a visual that has long fascinated Meglic.

The exhibit is titled “Sweet Being” and runs until Oct. 2.

PEN AND INK WORKSHOP

Join the Rollin Art Centre for a workshop with guest artist, Jim Sears. Sears will teach you the basics of using pen and ink with a watercolour wash.

This workshop will be held at the Rollin Art Centre on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $42 + GST.

Call to register today at 250-724-3412 and to pick up your supply list. Space is limited.

CALLING LOCAL ARTISTS

We have extended our deadline for submissions for a special art exhibit that will take place Oct. 5-30.

Local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces for our first Community Arts Council invitational exhibit! This exhibit is specifically themed to showcase what you have created during the past 18 months of this life-changing pandemic.

Visit www.alberniarts.com/calltoartists for more information and to complete the application form. Submission fees are $10 per piece, with a limit of three pieces per artist. The Rollin Art Centre jury committee reserves the rights to the final selection.

The deadline has been extended to Sept. 17.

TRAVELLING QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted queen-size quilt. This quilt is very special, as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation during the pandemic. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. They can be purchased by sending an e-transfer or over the phone with a credit card. You can also pop into the gallery at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BOOK DONATIONS

The Community Arts Council will begin accepting all gently-used books, on Oct. 1. Our next giant book sale will be taking place in May 2022.

Please drop off donations at the Rollin Art Centre inside the main door, just under the staircase in the big wooden box.

As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate donations.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni