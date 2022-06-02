ARTS AROUND: See spring through the eyes of Port Alberni artists

A painting by Cynthia Bonesky is one of the pieces on display at the Rollin Art Centre’s newest art exhibit. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The annual Solstice Arts Festival is back after two years of hiatus due to COVID-19.

We are back and ready to celebrate the arts on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre. Spaces are available on our terrace or in our two gardens for artists and artisans to spread out and share their work.

If you are interested in displaying at this year’s free family event, call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more info. Spaces are $25 for the day.

CURRENT EXHIBIT

Spring is here at the Rollin Art Centre gallery.

Experience the season of spring through the eyes of 16 local artists, from oils on canvas to watercolour with pen and ink to acrylic and collage. You can almost smell that spring has arrived!

Artists include Janice Sheehan, Mae LaBlanc, Jim Sears, Joan Akerman, Jayant Chaudhary, Cathy Stewart, Cheryl Brennan, Cynthia Bonesky, Mary Ann McGrath, Cheryl Frehlich, Dodie Manifold, Patrick Larose, Phyllis Davenport, Judith Rackham, Susie Quinn and Karen Poirier. This exhibit runs until June 18.

LANDSCAPES MADE EASY

Susan Schaefer will host a one-day acrylic workshop on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When you think of landscapes, you might think “Oh that’s too complicated.” Not so! If you break it down into simple shapes, it becomes easy and fun. Schaefer will guide you through this, discussing what makes a good composition while simplifying your landscape.

Schaefer has been a professional artist for the past 20 years and has taken workshops from some of Canada’s finest artists. She has a fun and relaxed way of teaching, working with students at their individual level and ensuring a good learning experience for all.

The workshop will take place at the Rollin Art Centre on the outside terrace. The workshop fee is $115+ GST and a supply list is available. Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412. Numbers are limited.

SUMMER TEAS

Teas on the Terrace are back at the Rollin Art Centre this summer and tickets are now on sale.

Choose from a “high” tea for $25 (served on a two-tiered plate) or a “strawberry” tea for $20 (with decadent strawberry shortcake) and join us on the terrace under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea and listening to local musicians.

The first show will be a strawberry tea on July 7, featuring the Folk Song Circle.

July 7 – Strawberry Tea – Folk Song Circle

July 21 – High Tea – Dennis Olsen

Aug. 4 – Strawberry Tea – Dennis Olsen & Guy Langlois

Aug. 18 – High Tea – Doug Gretsinger

WHAT’S HAPPENING

June 18 – Solstice Arts Festival – Spaces available for artisans.

June 22 – July 22 – “Women’s Work” – Group exhibit featuring Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, and Ann McIvor.

July and August – Teas on the Terrace – Tickets available now.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni