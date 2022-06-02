ARTS AROUND: See spring through the eyes of Port Alberni artists

The annual Solstice Arts Festival is back after two years of hiatus due to COVID-19.
We are back and ready to celebrate the arts on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre. Spaces are available on our terrace or in our two gardens for artists and artisans to spread out and share their work.
If you are interested in displaying at this year’s free family event, call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more info. Spaces are $25 for the day.
CURRENT EXHIBIT
Spring is here at the Rollin Art Centre gallery.
Experience the season of spring through the eyes of 16 local artists, from oils on canvas to watercolour with pen and ink to acrylic and collage. You can almost smell that spring has arrived!
Artists include Janice Sheehan, Mae LaBlanc, Jim Sears, Joan Akerman, Jayant Chaudhary, Cathy Stewart, Cheryl Brennan, Cynthia Bonesky, Mary Ann McGrath, Cheryl Frehlich, Dodie Manifold, Patrick Larose, Phyllis Davenport, Judith Rackham, Susie Quinn and Karen Poirier. This exhibit runs until June 18.
LANDSCAPES MADE EASY
Susan Schaefer will host a one-day acrylic workshop on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
When you think of landscapes, you might think “Oh that’s too complicated.” Not so! If you break it down into simple shapes, it becomes easy and fun. Schaefer will guide you through this, discussing what makes a good composition while simplifying your landscape.
Schaefer has been a professional artist for the past 20 years and has taken workshops from some of Canada’s finest artists. She has a fun and relaxed way of teaching, working with students at their individual level and ensuring a good learning experience for all.
The workshop will take place at the Rollin Art Centre on the outside terrace. The workshop fee is $115+ GST and a supply list is available. Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412. Numbers are limited.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.