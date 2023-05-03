ARTS AROUND: Seventh annual Solstice Arts Fest approaches in Port Alberni

Event will take place at the Harbour Quay this year

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The seventh annual Solstice Arts Festival is quickly approaching and a musical lineup has been announced.

Join us Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. down at the Harbour Quay. This is a new location for the event, where we can spread out with better accessibility to all. Admission is free. There will be more than 25 local artists on display outside and live music.

Musical lineup:

11:00-12:00 – Marim Mambuzz Band – nine musicians, seven marimbas and a variety of percussion instruments, including hoshos, cow bells, triangle and various hand drums.

12:15 – 1 – Kim Bothen and the Islanders – country/swing

1:15-2:00 – WINKS – Susan Sigurdson & Cynthia Low – Celtic/folk songs

2:15-3:15 – Marim Mambuzz Band

3:30-4:30 – Doug Gretsinger – soft rock

4:45-6:00 – Dennis & Guy – jazz, blues, rock and country

GIANT BOOK SALE

The annual Giant Book Sale fundraiser for the Community Arts Council takes place next weekend.

The event will take place on May 12 and 13 at the Alberni Athletic Hall. Hours are 6-8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

CLIMATE CHANGE

The town’s abuzz with our current art exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery, titled “Climate Change.”

Curious to see what artists create when given a theme? Well now’s the time to check out our new gallery space at the Harbour Quay and this very thought-provoking exhibit. Two dozen local artists decided to take the challenge, and what they have created is amazing. Don’t forget to vote for your favourite piece, as we have a $500 “Peoples Choice” award up for grabs, thanks to an anonymous donation.

This exhibit runs until May 26th at the Grove Art Gallery (#7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay). Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The next exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery will be “Grad @ The Grove” and will feature a celebration of Grade 12 artists from Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS). There will be many art-making methods and a variety of mediums, including drawing, painting, ceramics and textiles.

Pop by the gallery starting June 1 to check out what these talented students have been up to. A meet and greet will take place Saturday, June 3 from 1-3 p.m.

The Community Arts Council will be offering cash prize awards for first, second and third place, sponsored by the Alberni Valley Toy Run, so make sure to vote for your favourites.

ACRYLIC PAINTING WORKSHOPS

Acrylic painting instructor Susan Schaefer will be offering three different workshops in Port Alberni.

May 6 — Through the Trees

In this workshop, we will loosen up and use bold and bright colours to paint the background light as it shimmers through the forest. You will have fun working on the foreground with the tangle of twisted branches and interplay between light to dark. All levels of acrylic painters are welcome. This workshop will take place Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

June 10 — West Coast Trees

This will be a fun day of exploring west coast trees. Schaefer will have you looking for the shapes and patterns, simplifying the lines while exaggerating the flow and curves of the trees. Let loose, paint big and let’s have some fun. Susan’s teaching method is relaxed, with positive and fun interaction, paying close attention to individual needs. This workshop will take place Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $125. All levels welcome. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

July 15 — Sunflowers

What says summer more than warm and brightly coloured sunflowers? They are the perfect subject to paint, offering showy colours, curvy lines and forgiving designs. Be prepared to have some summer fun as instructor Schaefer shows you how to bring your painting to life, one layer at a time. This workshop will take place Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

SUMMER ART CAMPS

The Grove Art Gallery will be offering some children’s summer art camps in July and August. Stay tuned for more information!

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay (#7-5440 Argyle St.) and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email – admincac@shawcable.com.

Port Alberni