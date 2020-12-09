Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre includes directional signage to ensure guests are able to physically distance. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre includes directional signage to ensure guests are able to physically distance. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

ARTS AROUND: Shop local at Mistletoe Market

Rollin Art Centre open late every Friday

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Shop local at this year’s Christmas artisan market at the Rollin Art Centre.

Join us for our annual Mistletoe Market, on now until Dec. 23. Come and stroll the magically-lit gardens, then pop upstairs to the gallery (with extra COVID-19 safety protocols in place) and visit Mistletoe Market, where you will find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs.

All locally made, the market is a showcase of local artists, artisans and crafters. You will find something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, holiday cards, ornaments and much more.

The Rollin Art Centre is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are open late every Fri. (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.). The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible. Masks must be worn.

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION DAYS

The Community Arts Council is holding its annual membership appreciation day with two days of savings! If you are a current member, join us in the gallery on Friday, Dec. 4 (open late 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 5 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to receive 20 percent off all items in the gift shop and gallery, excluding ticket sales.

Take advantage and renew your 2021 membership at 2020 prices.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20, you will get 10 books in one bag, all in the same genre.

By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping the Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time. Choose from Christmas novels, crafts, DIY books, fiction, travel, gardening, cooking, home improvements, art, spiritual, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and so much more.

These make great Christmas gifts! Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now, because they sell out fast! Your support for the Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.

The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information center and local hot spots. The extended deadline is Jan. 31, 2021.

ROTARY BANNERS

Banners are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. If you painted a banner in 2020 and would like to purchase it, stop by the Rollin Art Centre. The cost is $25, and they make a great gift!

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

ArtChristmasPort Alberni

