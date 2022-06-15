ARTS AROUND: Solstice Arts Festival returns to Port Alberni this weekend

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Join us this weekend, Saturday, June 18, for our annual Solstice Arts Festival.

The festival will take place at the Rollin Art Centre (corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. There will be more than 18 local artists, plus musical guests, a children’s creative activity table, food trucks and our current Spring – Seasonal Imagery exhibit on display in the upstairs gallery.

You won’t want to miss this family-friendly event. Support local artists and celebrate art in the Alberni Valley.

WOMEN’S WORK

The next exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features a group of four local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy and Ann McIvor. This exhibit, titled Women’s Work, will showcase their individualism. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression.

The exhibit runs June 22 to July 22. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, June 25 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet these incredible and accomplished artists.

LANDSCAPES MADE EASY

Join us on the terrace at Rollin Art Centre for an acrylic painting workshop with Susan Schaefer on Saturday, July 16.

Bring a friend and be creative as Susan guides you through what makes a good composition while simplifying your landscape.

The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre on the outside terrace. The workshop fee is $115 plus GST. A supply list is available. Register at the Rollin Art Centre (250-724-3412). Numbers are limited.

CHILDREN’S ART CAMPS

Here’s a chance to have your kids do something creative and fun over the summer and make new friends.

The Rollin Art Centre is offering eight weeks of creative summer art programs for children between the ages of seven to 13. Each week will feature a different medium. From drawing to painting, we have something everyone will enjoy.

The three-day camps will take place Monday to Wednesday. Camps for ages seven to eight will take place in the mornings (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and camps for ages nine to 11 will take place in the afternoon (1:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.). The cost is $75 per week.

Camps for ages 11-13 will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $45 per camp.

Call 25-724-3412 to register. Spaces limited.

SUMMER TEAS

Teas on the Terrace are back at the Rollin Art Centre and tickets are now on sale. Choose from a strawberry tea for $20 (with decadent strawberry shortcake) or a “high” tea for $25 (served on a two-tiered plate).

Join us on the terrace, under the canopy of the trees, to sip tea and listen to local musicians.

July 7 – Strawberry Tea – Folk Song Circle

July 21 – High Tea – Dennis Olsen

August 4 – Strawberry Tea – Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois

August 18 – High Tea – Doug Gretsinger

CELTIC CHAOS

Celtic Chaos will be performing a matinee at the Capitol Theatre this fall as a fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre.

For the Highlander is a performance by Celtic Chaos which tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song and music. Its guaranteed to be a lively and entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling

Join this high-energy, fun-loving group of musicians and help support art in the community on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the Rollin Art Centre.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

June 22 to July 22 – Women’s Work group exhibit – Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy and Ann McIvor.

July and August – Teas on the Terrace – Tickets available now

July and August – Children’s Summer Art Camps – ages 7-13

September 17 – Giant Book Sale – Athletic Hall

November 6 – Celtic Chaos performs (fundraiser) – Tickets on sale now

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

