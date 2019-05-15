ARTS AROUND: Solstice Arts Festival returns to Port Alberni

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a garden clean up day on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. SUBMITTED PHOTO

More than 80 artists will showcase their work at 15 Alberni Valley venues

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Join the Rollin Art Centre for two days of amazing art and creativity at this year’s Solstice Arts Festival on June 14 and 15.

This year we have more than 80 artists joining us at 15 local venues to showcase an amazing selection of wonderful local artists.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Days with the Arts self-guided home studio or gallery tour. This year will to be a year to celebrate art, and what a better way to help support the Rollin Art Centre than by purchasing your tickets today?

We will have painters, metal artists, photographers, glass artists, wood carvers, silversmiths, First Nations artists, potters, jewellers, and mixed media artists on this year’s tour. Tickets are $10, at the Rollin Art Centre.

ART EXHIBIT

Cathy Stewart is the current artist showcasing her original oil paintings at the Rollin Art Centre in an exhibit titled, “This Land is Your Land II.”

Cathy, a painter, interprets her images based on her travels, the Arctic (where she worked for ten years) and West Coast scenes of rainforest, totems, land and seascapes. She states, “After growing up in the Alberni Valley, I developed an early love and respect for Mother Nature.”

This exhibit runs until May 31.

ALLS I’M SAYING

If you love to laugh and are looking for a fun evening out, then Derek Edwards’ comedy tour on Friday, May 31 at the ADSS Theatre is the place to be!

“All’s I’m Saying” is Derek’s new 90-minute stand-up comedy show. From Vegas to St. John’s, this Just-For-Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite. Derek is a four-time nominee and winner of Best Stand-up Comic.

Reserved seating tickets are $47.50 and only available at the Rollin Art Centre. Call now: 250-724-3412.

GARDEN SPRING CLEAN-UP

The Rollin Art Centre needs your help. We are having a garden clean up day on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. to help with a bit of gardening. Volunteers are needed for a few hours to help with some weeding, raking and general garden work to help get our gardens in shape for all our summer events and activities.

Please join us and tell a few friends. Please bring your own tools.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

As the lovely weather arrives here in the valley, it’s time to begin thinking of all the wonderful events that take place in the Valley.

Teas on the Terrace, at the Rollin Art Centre, is one of those musts. Tickets are now on sale, and we are offering some great savings, plus the addition of two Sunday teas for all you “working people” who can’t make our Thursday teas.

There are a total of 10 teas this summer: six “Low” teas ($15 each) and four “High” teas ($20 each).There are package deals for 10 teas for $150 (savings of $20) or you can buy five teas for $80.

WORSHOPS AT ROLLIN

Campbell River artist Amy Dugas will teach you to explore Japanese random weaving techniques to create your own organically shaped basket, birdhouse and sculptural items in these three wonderful workshops being offered.

On June 22, from 12-3 p.m., learn how to make a freehand wicker weaving basket with a wood handle. This is a beginner three-hour workshop. Explore the Japanese random weave technique to create your own organically shaped basket. A selection of wooden handles will be made available to give your basket its own uniqueness. The cost is $95 plus $12 materials.

On July 13, from 12-3 p.m., learn wicker basket weaving to make a birdhouse. This is a three-hour class that costs $95 plus $12 materials.

On August 10, learn how to wicker weaving a sculptural item. This four-hour workshop costs $110 plus $12 per person for materials.

For more info, call 250-724-3412. Register today!

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

Mark your calendar for another fabulous workshop being offered by Cynthia Bonesky.

Cynthia will be teaching portraits using watercolors in this two-day workshop on Oct 2 and 3. The cost is $150 and you can register at Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

Learn how to felt with Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. Laurie will demonstrate many design ideas that includes how to join different silk fabrics, create holes and openings for fastening the scarf in place, make felt leaves and vines that trail off the silk chiffon border, flower designs that can become button fasteners, colour layering and incorporating embellishments like silk hankies. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. The workshop is Sept 26 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of using the seamless resist technique, how to layer wool for colour blending, how to incorporate embellishments and how to shape and sculpt wool. This workshop is Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

Register today: 250-724-3412.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts.

Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412. The deadline is Aug. 24.

ALBERNI DISTRICT HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Alberni District Historical Society will hold its AGM on Thursday, May 16 at the museum. A brief business meeting begins at 7 p.m., to be followed by guest speaker Kevin Wright. Rather than looking back, he will encourage a way of looking forward to the many possibilities for creating a vibrant South Port community, including innovative business development and public art. We welcome everyone to join in the discussion.

Since 1965, the ADHS offers four, free public presentations each year, with a variety of topics from interesting speakers. Volunteers manage the Community Archives, located in the Museum, and open them to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week. The regular hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, or research assistance, email the archives at aadhs1@gmail.com or drop by to talk to a helpful volunteer. Memberships are $10 per calendar year.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

The classical concerts lineup for Season Four consists of the following four concerts for the same $100 season subscription fee: Orontes Guitar Quartet (October 5), Trio d’Argento (January 24), the Elmer Iseler Singers (March 15) and the Buzz Brass Quintet (May 1). Subscriptions are available from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407) and from the Rollin Art Centre ($10 service charge). All concerts will be held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

DRAW GALLERY

DRAW gallery’s newest group exhibit, called Our Creative Nature, runs until Jun 28. The mix and mingle reception is on Friday, May 17 from 6-8 p.m.

Art is an expression, an acceptance, a depiction of thoughts through creativity. Our Creative Nature is an exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Cynthia Bonesky, Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, GerArt, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Miriam Manuel, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Sue Thomas, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson and more.

Visit us online at www.drawgallery.com or on location at the corner of Melrose and Eighth Ave. Call 855-755-0566.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. Sister Speak – The Stand EP World Tour

Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. Graham Villette’s Standards Trio

Saturday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. Medderick and The Jokers and Prophets Band

Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m. Searson Sisters – Canadian Celtic Pop

Friday, May 31, 7:30 p.m. The New Customs – Fantastic Folky Friday

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.