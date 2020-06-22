ARTS AROUND: Sponsor a brick for Arrowsmith Rotary mural project

A mural is planned for this brick wall outside of Canadian Alberni Engineering. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Port Alberni Arrowsmith Rotary Club is building relationships, brick by brick.

The club and its community partners are excited to announce the Rotary Community Mural Project. A mural will be painted by local artist Shayne Lloyd on the bricks that make up the backside of the Canadian Alberni Engineering building on Bird Street.

The club is fundraising for the project through the sale of bricks. The bricks can be purchased through e-transfer (arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com), or by cash or cheque to Arrowsmith Rotary. Check the “Rotary Club of Port Alberni Arrowsmith” Facebook page for more information, or call Terry Deakin at 250-720-6604.

CECIL DAWSON, ALLEN HALVERSON and FRIENDS, NEXT ROLLIN ART EXHIBIT

Our next exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre will be titled “TOGETHER” and will feature Cecil Dawson, Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin and others. The exhibit begins in July and will be available to view online.

This exciting exhibit will feature many First Nations carvings, paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters and so much more.

We invite you all to check out our website at www.alberniarts.com to view all our monthly exhibits from the comfort of your home. Call 250-724-3412 to book an appointment.

COPING BASKET RAFFLE

Treat yourself and support the Rollin Arts Centre at the same time!

We’ve all been a little stressed and stretched during the COVID-19 pandemic these past many weeks. Many people have been unable to work (or else have had to work extra hard), are unable to see or hug their loved ones, or are suffering from loneliness and worry. Our losses are many, and coping takes many forms. To help you pause, relax, and—we hope!—smile during this difficult time, we’ve put together a “Coping Basket” raffle.

The basket includes chocolate, wine, a hand-crafted face mask, a hardcover book titled “Emma” by Jane Austen, a jewelry-style bookmark, tea with a locally created mug, a crossword puzzle book, bubble bath and a few surprises!

The Community Arts Council itself has had to cancel or postpone many programs and activities for the foreseeable future, and we now find ourselves under financial strain. Your raffle purchases – for yourself or for a friend – will help us plan into the future.

Watch for the draw on June 30, 2020. Tickets are $5 each or three for $12 (value $150+).

To purchase them, please e-transfer your payment to admincac@shawcable.com. Remember to include your name and phone number so we can call you when you win!

CHILDREN’S ART WORKSHOPS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding art workshops for children aged nine to 11 every Tuesday through Fri from 10 a.m. to noon. These four-day workshops will begin Tuesday, July 6.

Each week will be a different media: Painting I (July 7-10), sculpture (July 14-17), Drawing I (July 21-24), paper crafts (July 28-31), Painting II (Aug 4-7), nature art (Aug 11-14), Drawing II (Aug 18-21) and multi-media art (Aug 25-28).

All art workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines. Each week’s workshop will cost $50. Spots are VERY limited spots, as only five children will be allowed to register per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

SUMMER WRITING WORKSHOPS

Every Monday morning (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.), the Rollin Art Centre will be holding a writing camp for ages 10-12.

Writing workshops begin Monday, July 6 and feature a different genre each week. All writing workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines. Each week’s workshop will cost $12. Spots are limited, as only five children will be allowed to register per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

GARDENS ARE OPEN

The Rollin Art Centre gardens are now open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please note that the seating benches and the swing on our property, as well as any gate latches and fence supports, the concrete balustrade, the bandstand, the entrance gate and other outdoor touchpoints will not be sanitized by the Rollin Art Centre. Washroom facilities are not available for use. While on the grounds, please supervise children at all times, supply your own hand sanitizer and practice social distancing by staying two metres apart (unless you are part of an established bubble). If physical distancing is not possible, we recommend that guests wear a mask.

The gallery and gift shop will remain closed, but personal appointments and curbside pick-up is available. Call 250-724-3412. Go to www.alberniarts.com to view our online gallery and gift shop.

Thank you for your continued support through this difficult time.

HEY KIDS

We want to see what you’ve been doing!

More and more ideas are springing up to help keep children doing creative and fun projects during the pandemic. We would love to see them and be able to share them on our Facebook page.

Send us a video or photo of yourself and a project that you are currently working on (or that you have completed). You can get more ideas if you tune into our Rollin Art Centre Facebook Page.

Get your mom or dad to help take a video or photo of you creating art work and send it to Melissa at admincac@shawcable.com. Don’t forget to give us written permission, otherwise we wont be able to post it.

We are so excited to stay connected and see what you have all been working on during these crazy times!

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to help raise much-needed funds for the Community Arts Council. Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) when we will be holding our biggest fundraiser of the year with our annual giant book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and all the space we will have to spread out for more selections.

Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting book donations for this year’s book sale. Please keep them until 2021. Thank you again for your continued support.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30pm) — Alberni Valley Words on Fire !

All tickets are available online through www.sidedooraccess.com or call 250-730-1636 to charge by phone or eTransfer “event date and email address” to info@charslanding.com. Guests will receive the Zoom event link by email.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Art