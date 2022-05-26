ARTS AROUND: Spring-inspired art exhibit opens at Rollin Art Centre

A new exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features 16 locals artists, each displaying their own creative renditions of the season of spring.
“SPRING – Seasonal Imagery” includes artists such as Janice Sheehan, Mae LaBlanc, Jim Sears, Joan Akerman, Jayant Chaudhary, Cathy Stewart, Cheryl Brennan, Cynthia Bonesky, Mary Ann McGrath, Cheryl Frehlich, Dodie Manifold, Patrick Larose, Phyllis Davenport, Judith Rackham, Susie Quinn and Karen Poirier.
The exhibit runs until June 18. Join us the gallery this Saturday, May 28 for refreshments and an opportunity to meet these talented artists.
WORKSHOPS
Two-Day Watercolour Workshop at Rollin Art Centre — June 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — The Basics of Colour Theory & Pigments
Ionne McCauley is an accomplished artist, quilter, and author currently living in Qualicum Beach. In this workshop you will learn about value, hue, tone, shade, and saturation. Workshop fee is $150. Supply fee (to be paid to the instructor) is $20 and kit fee includes all paints used in class, paper to start and a grayscale. Register at Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412. Numbers are limited.
One-Day Acrylic Workshop at Rollin Art Centre — Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Landscapes Made Easy
Susan Schaefer will guide you through this, discussing what makes a good composition while simplifying your landscape. Schaefer has been a professional artist for the past 20 years and has taken workshops from some of Canada’s finest artists. Workshop fee is $115 +GST. A supply list is available. Register at Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412. Numbers are limited.
SUMMER TEAS
Teas on the Terrace are back at the Rollin Art Centre and tickets are now on sale.
Tickets are $20 for our strawberry teas and $25 for a High Tea, served on a two-tiered plate. Join us on the terrace, under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of snacks.
The first event will be a Strawberry Tea on July 7 featuring the Folk Song Circle.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.