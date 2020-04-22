ARTS AROUND: Stay safe and stay connected with Port Alberni arts community

The Rollin Art Centre has put together some fun ways to remain connected to the art gallery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We want to continue to stay connected to everyone, so please join us on our Facebook page (Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley) and see all our great new videos, all by local artists.
We are always looking for other ways to stay connected while being creative. If you have an idea you would like to share, please contact me at admincac@shawcable.com.
LAST CALL
This is your last chance to submit applications to exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre in 2021.
All submissions must be sent via email to admicac@shawcable.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available on our website at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline is April 30
.
NEW SHOW DATES
The second date announced for the Ron James concert has now been postponed until spring of 2021. Date to be announced. All refunds will be processed at the Rollin Art Centre as soon as we are back open and fully operational. Thank you for your patience.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.
Art
