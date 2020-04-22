ARTS AROUND: Stay safe and stay connected with Port Alberni arts community

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre has put together some fun ways to remain connected to the art gallery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We want to continue to stay connected to everyone, so please join us on our Facebook page (Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley) and see all our great new videos, all by local artists.

We are always looking for other ways to stay connected while being creative. If you have an idea you would like to share, please contact me at admincac@shawcable.com.

LAST CALL

This is your last chance to submit applications to exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre in 2021.

All submissions must be sent via email to admicac@shawcable.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available on our website at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline is April 30

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council’s annual giant book sale has been postponed due to the COVID-19, but a new date will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

The Rollin Art Centre’s summer Teas on the Terrace events are currently being cancelled until further notice, due to COVID-19. We are doing our part by staying safe and keeping our gallery closed to keep social distancing. Please stay tuned for more information when it comes available. Thank you for your continued support.

GALLERY AND EVENTS

In response to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the safety of our communities, the Rollin Art Centre Gallery will be closed until further notice.

This means that we will be postponing all performances and programs until further notice. While we’re disappointed by this outcome, we recognize how fortunate we are to be able to continue working and planning future events. We’re also grateful to our artists and volunteers for being so willing to take precautions and supporting these difficult decisions.

If you have any questions or concerns about the gallery and programming —or know ways that we could support your families in being creative during this period —please reach out to our Arts Administrator, Melissa Martin, at admincac@shawcable.com.

.

NEW SHOW DATES

The second date announced for the Ron James concert has now been postponed until spring of 2021. Date to be announced. All refunds will be processed at the Rollin Art Centre as soon as we are back open and fully operational. Thank you for your patience.

A Night of Bowie — The Definitive Bowie Experience has been rescheduled for November 19 at the ADSS Auditorium. All pre-purchased tickets will be honoured. For new ticket requests, contact admincac@shawcable.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

ArtCoronavirus