ARTS AROUND: Stop and smell the flowers at the Rollin Art Centre

The next exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre takes a look at the talent that resides in the Alberni Valley.
Port Alberni artists Cynthia Bonesky and Jan Vriesen present “Landscapes and Florals” in mediums of acrylic on canvas and wood panels, as well as oils. Bonesky’s florals are so realistic you can smell the fragrance, while Vriesen’s landscapes show depth, making you feel like you are standing in the picture.
Bonesky and Vriesen will be in the gallery on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 1-3 p.m. Join us, practicing social distancing, for an opportunity to meet these artists. The exhibit runs from Nov. 4 to 28.
MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS
Surprise!
For just $20 you will get 10 books, all in the same genre, and you will be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time!
The genres are fiction, travel, gardening, cooking, home improvements, art, spiritual, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and so much more. Let us know if there is a topic you would like, and we can make up a bag just for you.
These mystery bags make great Christmas gifts and are available now at the Rollin Art Centre.
CALLING ALL ARTISTS
The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley Artist and Studio Guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.
The guide will include local artists and maps. Whether you have your own studio or not, it’s a great way to advertise. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist center and local hot spots.
The extended deadline is Nov. 30.
MISTLETOE MARKET
Inviting all local artisans and crafters! The Rollin Art Centre will once again be holding its annual Mistletoe Market for the month of December.
If you are interested in joining us this year, please call or stop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.