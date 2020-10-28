West Coast Fog (JAN VRIESEN)

ARTS AROUND: Stop and smell the flowers at the Rollin Art Centre

Next exhibit features Port Alberni artists Cynthia Bonesky and Jan Vriesen

The next exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre takes a look at the talent that resides in the Alberni Valley.

Port Alberni artists Cynthia Bonesky and Jan Vriesen present “Landscapes and Florals” in mediums of acrylic on canvas and wood panels, as well as oils. Bonesky’s florals are so realistic you can smell the fragrance, while Vriesen’s landscapes show depth, making you feel like you are standing in the picture.

Bonesky and Vriesen will be in the gallery on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 1-3 p.m. Join us, practicing social distancing, for an opportunity to meet these artists. The exhibit runs from Nov. 4 to 28.

BOOK SALE CANCELLED

It is with great sadness we must announce that our Giant Book Sale will be cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

We will now look forward to our next giant fundraiser on May 7 and 8, 2021.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20 you will get 10 books, all in the same genre, and you will be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time!

The genres are fiction, travel, gardening, cooking, home improvements, art, spiritual, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and so much more. Let us know if there is a topic you would like, and we can make up a bag just for you.

These mystery bags make great Christmas gifts and are available now at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now because they sell out fast!

CALLING ALL ARTISTS

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley Artist and Studio Guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.

The guide will include local artists and maps.

The guide will include local artists and maps. Whether you have your own studio or not, it’s a great way to advertise. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist center and local hot spots.

The extended deadline is Nov. 30.

MISTLETOE MARKET

Inviting all local artisans and crafters! The Rollin Art Centre will once again be holding its annual Mistletoe Market for the month of December. Due to COVID-19, all craft markets on the island have been cancelled for this year. However, we are still holding ours with safety protocols in place.

If you are interested in joining us this year, please call or stop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info.

CELTIC CHAOS TICKET HOLDERS

The Community Arts Council is very sad to announce that our Celtic Chaos for the Highlanders fundraiser has now been officially cancelled.

This was a fundraiser for us with the goal to raise much-needed funding. If you would like to return your ticket for a full refund, you may do so at the Rollin Art Centre. However, if you would like to donate that amount, we would like to offer you a special tax receipt for that donation. It has been a struggle for us, and we are hopeful you will donate your ticket cost back to us.

CONCERT POSTPONED

A Night of Bowie – The Definitive Bowie Experience has been postponed until Oct. 2021 due to COVID-19. All pre-purchased tickets will be honoured. New date to be finalized soon.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30p.m.), Alberni Valley Words on Fire online. Visit www.charslanding.com for more info.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.





