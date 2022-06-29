ARTS AROUND: Summer art camps return to Port Alberni

Camps at the Rollin Art Centre are open to ages 7-13

Looking for something fun and creative for the kids this summer?

Join Freya and Olivia, our summer leaders at the Rollin Art Centre, for eight weeks of creative summer art programs for children between the ages of 7-13.

Each week is a different medium. From drawing to painting, we will have something everyone will enjoy. It’s a great way to have fun and meet new friends while learning new techniques.

The three-day camps take place Monday to Wednesday in the morning (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for ages seven to eight and afternoons (1:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.) for ages 9-11. The cost is $75 per week.

The Rollin Art Centre will also be offering a one-day camp on Fridays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) for ages 11-13. The cost is $45 per camp.

Call 250-724-3412 to register. Spaces are limited.

WOMEN’S WORK

The Rollin Art Centre’s current art exhibit features a group of four local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy and Ann McIvor. This exhibit showcases their own individualism, as the diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression.

From nature, to abstract, oils to watercolour, this exhibit is a lovely collection you won’t want to miss. It runs until July 22. The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a summer inspired art exhibit from July 27 to Aug. 26. We are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces (size depending) with their own rendition of the season of summer. All mediums are welcome.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The fee is $10 per submission. Deadline is July 15.

LANDSCAPES MADE EASY

Spaces are still available for this acrylic painting workshop on the terrace at the Rollin Art Centre.

On Saturday, July 16, artist Susan Schaefer will guide you through what makes a good composition while simplifying your landscape.

The workshop fee is $115 + GST. A supply list is available. Register at the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412.

CHAIR RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is holding a summer raffle at the Rollin Art Centre featuring a chair designed by Leave Her Wild Container Design. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5.

SUMMER TEAS

Teas on the Terrace are back at the Rollin Art Centre this summer. Tickets are now on sale.

Strawberry teas are $20 (featuring decadent strawberry shortcake) and a “high tea” is $25 (served on a two-tiered plate).

July 7 – Strawberry Tea – Folk Song Circle

July 21 – High Tea – Dennis Olsen

August 4 – Strawberry Tea – Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois

August 18 – High Tea – Doug Gretsinger

CELTIC CHAOS

Celtic Chaos will be telling their story in original narrative, poetry, song and music as a fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre on Sunday, Nov. 6. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now at the Rollin Art Centre.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

July 16 – Acrylic watercolour workshop

July and August – Teas on the Terrace – Tickets available now

July and August – Children’s Summer Art Camps, ages 7-13

September 17 – Giant Book Sale – Athletic Hall

November 6 – Celtic Chaos performs (fundraiser) – Tickets on sale now

