ARTS AROUND: Summer winding down at Rollin Art Centre

As summer winds down, the Rollin Art Centre is hosting one final children’s summer art program.

Celebrate art at our last creative summer art program for children between the ages of 7 -13. This is a three-day camp (Monday to Wednesday from Aug. 22-24) and is guaranteed to be lots of fun and filled with all things art.

We also have a one-day camp on Friday, Aug. 19 for kids aged 11-13. Space is limited. To register for either of these camps, call 250-724-3412 or visit us online at www.alberniarts.com.

LAST WEEK OF SUMMER

Don’t miss this opportunity to check out some amazing local artists at the Rollin Art Centre with our current exhibit, titled “SUMMER – Seasonal Imagery.” This is a collection of oil, watercolour and acrylic paintings, mixed media, fabric art, photography and ink from a prolific collection of local artists, including Rebecca Terepocki, Miroslava Gojdova, Andrew Bartley, Faye Hoffman, Corinne Schmitz, Courtney Anderson, Patrick Larose, Judy Magnussen, Phyllis Davenport, Mary Ann McGrath, Joan Ackerman, Janet Finch, Robert Gunn, Janu Chaudhary and Susie Quinn.

This exhibit runs until Aug. 26.

NEXT GEN ARTS

Next Gen Arts brings together the valley’s artists, creators and dreamers.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, enjoy a short-burst evening of local music, food and unexpected activities designed to open minds and voices about the state of the arts in the Alberni Valley. This will take place from 7-9 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Museum. The event is free of charge and includes musical guests, catering and tastings/beverages. All arts disciplines are invited – visual, musical, performing, and more.

“We put this event together to welcome new people into our creative community, to celebrate the accomplishments of local artists, and to start a new conversation about the direction of the local arts sector,” said event co-host Melissa Martin of the Community Arts Council.

Next Gen Arts is hosted by the Community Arts Council, Art Rave Society and Community Futures. All ages are welcome. The Emergence art exhibit continues at the museum until Sept. 3, 2022.

ANNUAL SUMMER CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 13 with a new art exhibit, featuring local artist Mystery McCarthy with “The Art of Mystery.”

GIANT BOOK SALE

Mark your calendars! The Community Arts Council will be holding a special, one-day book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CELTIC CHAOS

Celtic Chaos will perform a matinee of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Capitol Theatre. This will be a fundraiser for the Community Arts Council. Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now at the Rollin Art Centre, or purchase them online at www.alberniarts.com.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Sept. 3 – “Fish In” – Children can paint their own wooden salmon at Tyee Landing from 1-3 p.m. Free event.

Sept. 17 – Giant Book Sale – Alberni Athletic Hall.

Nov. 6 – Celtic Chaos performs – Tickets on sale now.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

