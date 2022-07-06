ARTS AROUND: Teas on the terrace return to Rollin Art Centre

Teas on the Terrace return to the Rollin Art Centre this summer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Summer is upon us, and that means Teas on the Terrace are back at the Rollin Art Centre.

Join us on the terrace under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of scrumptious snacks or decadent strawberry shortcake.

Some shows will be a “Strawberry” tea (served with strawberry shortcake) for $20 and some will be a “High Tea” (served on a two-tiered plate) for $25. Tickets are available now at the Rollin Art Centre.

July 21 – High Tea – Dennis Olsen

August 4 – Strawberry Tea – Dennis Olsen & Guy Langlois

August 18 – High Tea – Doug Gretsinger

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding another fun summer-inspired art exhibit from July 27 to Aug. 26, 2022 and we are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces depicting your own rendition of the season of summer. All mediums are welcome.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The fee is $10 per submission and the deadline is July 15.

SUMMER ART CAMPS

Looking for something fun and creative for the kids this summer? Join Freya and Olivia, our summer camp leaders, at the Rollin Art Centre.

We are offering eight weeks of creative summer art programs for children between the ages of 7 -13. Each week will be a different medium. It’s a great way to have fun and meet new friends while learning new techniques.

Call 250-724-3412 to register.

WOMEN’S WORK

The Rollin Art Centre’s current art exhibit features a group of four local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy and Ann McIvor. This exhibit, titled “Women’s Work,” will showcase their individualism. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression.

From nature to abstract, oils to watercolour, this exhibit is a lovely collection you won’t want to miss. It runs until July 22.

ACRYLIC WORKSHOP

Join us on the terrace at Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, July 16 and learn how to paint landscapes with Susan Schaefer.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Susan will guide you through what makes a good composition while simplifying your landscape.

Register at the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412.

CELTIC CHAOS

Celtic Chaos will be performing a matinee at the Capitol Theatre this fall as a fundrasier for the Rollin Art Centre.

For the Highlander is a brand-new performance by Celtic Chaos which tells their story in original narrative, poetry, song and music. Join us for this high-energy, fun -loving group of musicians and help support art in the community.

The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now at the Rollin Art Centre.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

July 16 – Acrylic Watercolour workshop

July and August – Teas on the Terrace

July and August – Children’s summer art camps

Sept. 17 – Giant Book Sale

Nov. 6 – Celtic Chaos performs

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

ArtLive musicPort Alberni